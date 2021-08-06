Voice of the People, Aug. 6, 2021

When Afghan-Americans decide to send part of their incomes home, it will improve the general welfare of the people of Afghanistan, compelling them to aspire to a system of government that resembles the system that allowed their families to prosper.

Vietnam is still socialist and Afghanistan is likely to remain an Islamic state, but through financial prosperity, progressive social changes can follow. In examining global successes, economic advancements are possible when a people and its government adopt meritocratic attitudes that utilize the best of all available peoples in a society.

The logical conclusion to ending this war is to ensure our actions live up to the poetic words of Emma Lazarus and to lead both our nations into a state of peace.

Alexander Hand

Egg Harbor Township

Hamilton superintendent answers unsatisfactory