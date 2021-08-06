Voice of the People, Aug. 6, 2021

U.S. should welcome Afghanistan refugees
Last year, Afghanistan and the United States signed a peace treaty aimed at ending the 19-year conflict. Within that settlement, two of the four primary terms included negotiations with the Taliban, who currently control one-fifth of the country, and a permanent ceasefire.
Like America’s involvement in Vietnam, another 19-year war, it is anticipated that civil war will continue after the U.S. leaves until a new government is formed. “Afghanistan is run by the system (that Americans) have built. That’s not acceptable at all,” said Commander Hamas, a Taliban leader of roughly 20 fighters in the Maidan Wardak Province.
Americans have elected to leave Afghanistan, leaving the future of the Islamic republic to its people. However, like Vietnam, the fallout of this war includes thousands of Afghanis who assisted Americans, and personally feel that this civil conflict will come to their doorstep for having helped the U.S.
After the Vietnam War, Americans welcomed over 1.2 million South East Asian refugees. They assimilated by working hard at the jobs available and spent their saved income on sending their children to American universities.
This displacement created a new middle class that contributes to American business and taxes, but also sends money home, enticing a socialist state toward capitalism by improving the material well-being of the Vietnamese people.
When Afghan-Americans decide to send part of their incomes home, it will improve the general welfare of the people of Afghanistan, compelling them to aspire to a system of government that resembles the system that allowed their families to prosper.
Vietnam is still socialist and Afghanistan is likely to remain an Islamic state, but through financial prosperity, progressive social changes can follow. In examining global successes, economic advancements are possible when a people and its government adopt meritocratic attitudes that utilize the best of all available peoples in a society.
The logical conclusion to ending this war is to ensure our actions live up to the poetic words of Emma Lazarus and to lead both our nations into a state of peace.
Alexander Hand
Egg Harbor Township
Hamilton superintendent answers unsatisfactory
Recently I was introduced to the new superintendent of schools for the Township of Hamilton. The board of education member making the intro was effusive in his endorsement of the new superintendent. I asked two questions. First, what was his position on the long running practice of salary loading the school budget and pushing virtually all capital expenses onto the taxpayers in the form of additional indebtedness through multiple bond issues? Which, with interest, ends up costing us twice the face amount of the bond. Admittedly, he was new, but he did not seem to have an opinion or a policy on a topic that has long been modus operandi of N.J. school systems.
I moved on to my second question. I asked him, without interjecting my opinion, about his plans to introduce the teachings known as critical race theory (or CRT) into the township schools. To my surprise, the new superintendent claimed he was unaware of CRT and did everything but come through with an answer. I was dumbfounded by this response and was not prepared with a follow-on question.
I contend that ignorance of an ideology being pushed by major teachers unions and discussed every day in the media is something a district superintendent should have on his radar screen one way or the other.
So it would appear that we either hired an incompetent or he was not being truthful with his answer. Either option is unacceptable in a public employee making an executive level salary.
I urge all citizens to learn about the corrosive and divisive tenants of critical race theory. Attend school board meetings and demand answers from the people who spend over 54 cents out of every property tax dollar.
Harry Rogers
Mays Landing