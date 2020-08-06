Keep youth group in EHT
The Egg Harbor Township Recreation Department has single-handedly ruined a 60 year old organization. The Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization will no longer be part of the Atlantic County Junior Football League. Instead it will be with Cape Atlantic County — even though we live in Atlantic County and this organization has been around for 60 years.
It’s a shame this had to happen. EHTYO belongs in the Atlantic County league. This should not have been a vote. It was stupid. The entire meeting was a circus. Sad that no one cares about legacy and roots and where you live. This decision was premature as well. No one was signing up due to COVID.
Danyel Ware
Egg Harbor Township
Trump, GOP threaten US
Regarding the recent letter, “United States threatened”:
I agree with the writer that there are serious problems going on in the country.
He said that he and his family were living the American dream from the time he was young boy.
I think this dream was possible because of the leadership of both Democratic and Republican presidents. People did not have to agree with all their political beliefs but when it came to serious matters they led the country to the best of their ability.
Now we have President Trump who I believe will do or say anything to get reelected. He should take more responsibility for his actions, including what he does regarding COVID-19. I’m terrified at his handling of this very serious situation.
I believe Trump and the Republicans in Congress are the sole reason for the potential destruction of the country.
Stan Alten
Ventnor
New protesters ban dissent
Regarding the recent letter, “Faith in new generations”:
The letter writer said he had “tears of respect and joy” in his eyes as he watched this new generation of peaceful protesters who will bring “positive change with their energy, compassion and selflessness.”
Unfortunately, these new young protesters, now dubbed “cancel culture warriors,” have made it quite clear that there is no room for dissent, discussion or debate in their world, and will attempt to ruin and destroy the lives of anyone who dares say or do anything they don’t like. The most recent example of this involves the co-owner of Goya Foods who was praised for meeting with President Obama in the White House, but has been viciously attacked, with attempts to destroy his life, since doing the same with President Trump.
Now that shows real compassion and selflessness.
Of course the latest “cries” coming from these demonstrators have been to defund and even eliminate the police. What could possibly go wrong with that?
One can only envision the tears of joy and respect running down the cheeks of someone as they watched the statues of Jefferson, Washington and even Frederick Douglas being toppled by this new generation of peaceful protesters.
Steve Lane
Mays Landing
Backing police not offensive
Northfield Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden’s decision not to support a resolution backing the local police because it might offend someone is itself offensive. These are the police who protect us, who have done nothing wrong, yet are lumped together with the actions of a few. We look to the police to protect us, not a spineless politician looking for left wing votes.
Jim Fuoti
Egg Harbor Township
