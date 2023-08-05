We shouldn’t want to keep this change

I cannot believe the education system. July 4th on the Ocean City Boardwalk I bought my granddaughter a slice of pizza and a soda. The total was $6.39. I paid with a $10 bill and 40 cents. First the young man tried to give me $5 back. Then stopped, put that in the drawer and started counting out change and grabbed 4 ones.

I asked what he was doing. He said he did not know how to give me change. I explained what to do and said, please tell me you do not go to Ocean City High School. He quickly replied that he was from Pa. and was in college.

That was not the answer I expected.

William Storms

Millville

Driver control needed

How can you stop drunk drivers from killing sober drivers?

That’s easy ... ban sober drivers from driving. That’s exactly how gun control works.

James McCusker

Somers Point

Stop experiments on all animals

There are animal rights bills on the table. What is being done? What is being done to correct the cruel way animals are treated? I am a constituent and would like to see a stop to all the cruel methods done to animals.

Unfortunately I am not financially able to lobby. However I follow what is allowed to happen because of those who can afford to lobby. It’s time to stop experimenting on primates, rabbits, mice, rats, dogs and especially cats. The list is endless.

Irma Nance

Berlin