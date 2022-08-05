Voice of the People, Aug. 5, 2022

Treasury and Fed mismanaged economy

Regarding the recent letter, “Everyday prices up much more than 8%”:

I was laughing, like it was a tragic comedy, at this letter on inflation. I have been saying this same thing for over a year now. It’s like Powell and Yellen just sit in their ivory towers and regurgitate data that gets fed to them instead of going to a supermarket.

The once lowly food, chicken wings, now costs as much per pound as a bone-in ribeye did back in February 2020. And ironically, after destroying market valuations in 2020, these Fed moves are pointless. Next year if chicken wings are $7 a pound instead of today’s $7.50, they’ll crow (the Fed, not the chickens) how they tamed inflation.

But it would have dropped anyway, because sooner or later the supply chain debacle and the end of Covid subsidies, which are the real cause of this inflation and not a booming economy, will correct pricing.

Unfortunately, as I said before, this is not a romantic comedy, but a tragic one. I’m afraid we will not have a happy ending.

Dan Feldman

Margate

Doctor of education worth the honor

Regarding the recent letter, “President Biden not up to stressful job”:

Dr. Jill Biden has a bachelor’s degree in English and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Delaware, as well as a master’s degree in education from West Chester University, as well as a master’s of art English from Villanova.

Gail Karslo

Atlantic City

School no place for explicit sex lessons

The N.J. Sex Education Learning Standards for 2021-2022 include direct, explicit instruction of masturbation to 5th graders using materials considered to be and by definition are pornographic.

Prepubescence is a time of physical, social and emotional changes and government schools should not be allowed to use highly controversial material from organizations like SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change to teach sensitive sexual content. This is the exclusive right and responsibility of parents only!

Minor children must be protected from sexualization, graphic materials, and messages which have an adverse effect on the physical, social, emotional and spiritual development of the child.

I vehemently oppose this and other related teaching of a sexual nature, which is not the educational mandate of government schools.

Andrew Curran

Millville

Like having gasoline pumped for me

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “$5 gas a good time for self-serve”:

Are there studies that to prove you pay less for gas if it is self-serve?

I think at first they would have both full-serve and self-serve with a little difference in price so people could get used to it. You might notice it in the beginning but gradually gas would increase without you even knowing it.

In some cases, you have to walk inside to pay, especially without a credit card. I like having my gas pumped for me and it still gives people jobs. I am sure the price, if any, you save in gas is minimal compared to a job. I can pump my own but don’t want to. Spoiled Jersey girl.

Anne Prettyman

Somers Point