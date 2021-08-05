Voice of the People, Aug. 5, 2021

Where are examples of appropriate frugality?
Teachers, preachers, parents, even politicians once lauded as akin to virtue the saving of money in the present for service in the unpredictable yet to be.
Back then children gleefully accepted the gift of a piggybank for it meant having matured, they could decide henceforth what sum to save as well as what to save for. Up from every deposit of coin arose feelings of delight and accomplishment. The term “delayed gratification” was not yet a notion in youthful minds.
Today, excepting dry government publications, Americans are seldom treated to writings specifically addressing the subject of personal savings and those that do are far more repetitive than informative. A memorable example of such works was put to circulation in a past decade for the assumed purpose of enlightening adult females. The high point of its effort was reached with this revelation — if a woman who daily purchases a $2 beverage stops, she at the end of five days will have saved $10.
Throughout the worst of the pandemic until its wane, the public received a continuum of accounts of the suddenly unemployed applying at charity establishments for food. However, amid all the reporting regarding personal hardships of the period, not one description is recalled of an individual who, having become unemployed along with millions of others, nevertheless by planning and restrained spending managed to ably support self and family during all the crisis.