Voice of the People, Aug. 5, 2021

Where are examples of appropriate frugality?

Teachers, preachers, parents, even politicians once lauded as akin to virtue the saving of money in the present for service in the unpredictable yet to be.

Back then children gleefully accepted the gift of a piggybank for it meant having matured, they could decide henceforth what sum to save as well as what to save for. Up from every deposit of coin arose feelings of delight and accomplishment. The term “delayed gratification” was not yet a notion in youthful minds.

Today, excepting dry government publications, Americans are seldom treated to writings specifically addressing the subject of personal savings and those that do are far more repetitive than informative. A memorable example of such works was put to circulation in a past decade for the assumed purpose of enlightening adult females. The high point of its effort was reached with this revelation — if a woman who daily purchases a $2 beverage stops, she at the end of five days will have saved $10.