Expressway speed risky
Seems to be a great deal of driving fatalities on the Atlantic City Expressway recently. What surprises me is that there are not even more. People drive like maniacs on the expressway.
I was driving from Brigantine back home the other day, and the speed drivers attain is unbelievable. And if there’s someone in the middle lane or left lane doing 5 to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, some get impatient and pass in the right lane doing about 80 mph.
There are spots on the expressway that are marked 55, specifically between Atlantic City and the parkway entrances, but that does not matter. I know the police don’t want to hassle drivers, but it’s absolutely ridiculous, and drivers should be stopped and ticketed. If drivers don’t care about their own lives, they should at least be considerate of others on the road.
Karl Frank
Mays Landing
Prefer signals to rotary
I can’t think of one good reason why they are replacing a four-way red light at the intersection of Route 550 and Dennisville-Petersburg Road with a rotary. Why not traffic lights that change to yellow, red and green.
I don’t think we really need all this mess of construction and more chaos at this intersection. It’s unnecessary spending of taxpayers’ money.
Pam Dragoni
Woodbine
Biden could boost chances
Joe Biden’s victory in November could be guaranteed by doing two very simple things. One, clearly make the statement that he is running for president for two reasons. To defeat President Donald Trump, remove him from office and save America.
Two, add to that a promise that he will sign a crystal clear binding agreement that if he is elected he will not seek a second term.
By doing this he would give both the Republican and Democratic parties the opportunity over the next four years to do their very best to have their most favorable best candidates ready to run for the presidency in 2024 without having to face an incumbent.
He would also remove the fear of those naysayers who are already questioning whether he would be able to run for reelection in 2024 at the age of 82 and possibly serve as president until the age of 86.
Richard G. Gober
Ventnor
Fitzpatrick right on name
I try to stay current by looking for words of wisdom from business leaders. Recently, I came across this gem from Simon Sinek, “Leaders are not the ones in charge; they are the ones with courage to go first.” Then, I saw that Gov. Murphy is planning on changing the name of the elected position of freeholder to commissioner.
I checked out Atlantic County and saw that Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick had discussed this very topic about two years ago. Her proposal wasn’t approved. But the last six months have changed the way I look at names and what they mean. So I salute Fitzpatrick for seeing ahead of the curve on this topic and being willing to stick out her head for what’s right. Going into a very uncertain future, that’s the kind of leadership we will need.
Rosemary Hill
Hammonton
Fitzpatrick led on climate
I truly fear the climate situation is getting worse even faster than I thought. There are heat waves and mega droughts around the world.
Locally flooding gets worse with each heavy rain. I fear what will become of homes and families in just a few years.
People must stay safe from the COVID-19 virus, but also must have a safe planet to live on. Everyone can pitch in to help, but the government must lead the way. That’s why I was surprised and pleased to see that Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick proposed legislation to help keep the environment healthy and led in passing a resolution in favor of suing oil companies to make them financially responsible for some repairs necessary due to climate change. I am all for making sure business can operate for the good of all society, but it needs to start looking out for the regular people, not just their shareholders. Fitzpatrick seems to agree.
Mary M. Slomine
Margate
Safest bridge for cyclists
Even with the incomplete approach, bikers who ride from Somers Point into Cape May County should know that the Garden State Parkway bridge is much safer than the alternative. The alternative is riding over the Ocean City 9th Street Bridge then down to 34th street and over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge.
The Roosevelt Avenue Bridge has no rideable walkway and no shoulder. It is a steep rise with a blind side. Riders are inches from high speed traffic.
I’ll take my chances with a cautious approach to the parkway bridge.
Richard Levitt
Northfield
For Fitzpatrick in Atlantic
As the political advertisements begin to flood the airways, people should be mindful that all politics are local, and it is so important that the right people are elected on a county level who will advocate for the residents of Atlantic County.
Three years ago, I voted for Caren Fitzpatrick for freeholder because she ran on transparency and accountability of county representatives. She has kept all of her campaign promises and fights every day for the citizens of the county.
Since Fitzpatrick took office, she lobbied for a change in freeholder meetings and now several freeholder meetings are held at 6 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. and at various locations around the county so that all constituents have the ability to attend these meetings. She lobbied to change the designation “freeholder” to “commissioner” and was shot down by the majority of her fellow freeholders, only to have Gov. Murphy and state leaders make that same proposal.
She got passed a resolution supporting lawsuits against oil companies over climate change; and she stands strong on gun control. I have never encountered a public official who is more committed to her constituency than Fitzpatrick. She listens to residents who need help filing unemployment or residents who are having problems getting much needed help for their children, and then she works every day to find solutions to her constituents’ problems.
This is the leadership we need in Atlantic County during these uncertain times. The county is suffering, and we need officials that care about and work for us and are not beholden to any political machine. I will be voting for Fitzpatrick for Atlantic County freeholder.
Maureen Leidy
Ventnor
