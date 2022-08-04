Voice of the People, Aug. 4, 2022

Joe and Jill Biden unfairly criticized

I am an 82-year-old, rational thinking person who can recognize ageism and sexism when I see it. Anyone who can criticize President Biden for being incapacitated doesn’t remember the former guy’s incoherent rantings. And the absurd cognitive test he took and claimed it to be a huge accomplishment. What a joke.

With the miracles of modern medicine and the enlightened attitudes on maintaining good health, 80 is indeed the new 60. Saying that a person is inept on the basis of age is wrong. Whoever declared that a person approaching their 80th birthday should undergo a cognitive test is another in the long line of distractions from the nonsense that is going on in this country today.

Saying that Dr. Jill Biden shouldn’t be addressed as doctor because she is not a medical or a PhD is strange because I am sure that no one would balk at calling MLK Dr. Martin Luther King. I think it is because Jill Biden is a woman whose priority should be the health and welfare of her spouse. And the nerve of her to want to fulfill her personal ambition, which I think is teaching and not living in the White House.

This throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks is a tiresome, tedious practice which is setting us back to the 50s, where I know some people want to be. But you cannot turn the clock back. It is a different world now and we all have to recognize that. Women and 80-year-olds are viable members of society.

Dianne McCarthy, Millville

Anti-Trump testimony unselfish, patriotic

The Republican reaction to the Jan. 6 committee hearings is it’s time for Democrats to move on from Trump.

Here’s how it looks to me. I believe the only reason the Republicans want to move on from Trump and the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is because they want to conceal their guilt and complicity in the Capitol riot.

People who still believe that Trump really cares about America should ask why those testifying in the televised hearings include Republicans, Trump appointees and members of his various teams. Wouldn’t it be easier for them to stay mum instead of testifying against Trump? Even if they are really RINOs, why would they risk their livelihoods to tell the truth about Trump?

I think the answer is because they know that Trump’s lies will do more harm to the country than telling the truth will do to themselves. And unlike Donald Trump, they put the Constitution and America before themselves. That is what Patriots do.

Josh Lucchesi, Northfield

Schumer responsible for threats to justices

Given the goings-on surrounding the Jan. 6th event, I am wondering what steps will be taken against Sen. Chuck Schumer after the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Schumer stood on the steps of the Senate and raged against Justice Kavanaugh as well as Justice Gorsuch. There is no doubt in my mind that words like, “You have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price” and “You won’t know what hit you” are calls to incite violence against individual justices. Those seed of hate have now taken root and the justices and their families are no longer safe.

It is important that Senator Schumer be held responsible for his actions. If the leaders of the nation are not punished for illegal and immoral behavior, what can we expect from citizens?

Cathe Mappin, Northfield