Unkept promises to Blacks
Regarding the recent story, “60 years ago, these South Jersey Black leaders fought for change. They see the same fight taking place now”:
Juanita High talks about efforts 60 years ago. President Lyndon Johnsaon and the Democrats promised a better society for Blacks. The cities run by Democrats are still in ruin. I was 14 years old when those promises were made. The Black community should be outraged at the education, blight and crime. Yes, their lives matter.
Albert Rinaldi
Linwood
Have firms pay for climate
I think the storms recently have been wild and aggressive. Communities so close to the shore are left so vulnerable to the ravages of climate change and intensifying storms. For decades, people have known the risks of doing nothing, and things are not getting better when we do nothing. The 2012 derecho, Hurricane Sandy, vicious storms and erratic weather patterns — I think this is not normal, and doing nothing will continue to cost us in repairs, both personally and in our taxes.
The county and state need to invest in protecting homes, businesses and people from the damage that comes from climate change. Atlantic County freeholders just passed a resolution, sponsored by Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, supporting legislative efforts to have fossil fuel companies pay for the cost of repairs and protections against the climate change if they knowingly made them worse. This would protect taxpayers from having their pockets emptied to repair damages caused by those companies. Our assemblymen and state senator should support Assembly Resolution 75 and Senate Resolution 57.
Mico Lucide
Mays Landing
NJ police well-trained
I can say from personal experience that the N.J. guidelines for use of force and the training for police officers is more advanced than the Southern and Western parts of the nation. With all that being said, if a hired police officer who has attended an accredited police academy in New Jersey, and adheres to that training, to the best of her or his ability, the citizens of the city where they are hired will receive a well-trained civil servant.
I know that the majority of Atlantic City police officers serve their community well. It is the job of those officers to not go along with or agree with rogue policing to keep the community safe and also keep the reputation of the police civil servant with integrity. That is when all benefit.
Marta Stott
Atlantic City
Businesses noncompliant
I agree we need to do everything to “help those businesses stay alive,” as Margate Mayor Mike Becker said recently. But a recent photo in the newspaper does not reflect a real life happening picture. There were tables with virtually no spacing, a dining and bar area flooded with patrons with no social distancing and masks were nowhere in sight.
Becker may want to help keep business alive. But management of some is not abiding with preventative health/safety measures.
Herb Ostach
Margate
