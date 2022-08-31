Voice of the People, Aug. 31, 2022

Have all homeowners pay a flood policy fee

Regarding the recent article about flood insurance rates: Many readers won’t agree with this but why not have every homeowner pay a minimal additional fee on their homeowner policy to cover all homes in flood zones?

If you have car insurance, you pay for uninsured motorists so it’s the same concept. This could actually lower the price of flood insurance in areas that it is mandated.

Albert Casalnova

Galloway Township

Local officials’ views help steer the nation

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Local politicians shouldn’t need pointless national grandstanding”:

I was truly disappointed to see that the Press of Atlantic City’s editorial board thinks local elected officials should just keep their mouths shut in response to urgent national emergencies rather than do everything in their power to advocate for the best interests of the people they represent.

From attacks on democracy to the worsening climate crisis, there are countless issues debated nationally that will have a deep and lasting impact on the lives of Atlantic County residents — and that local officials like me, a county commissioner, have the power to influence, for good or ill. If Press editorial board thinks otherwise, it is out of touch.

Just look at climate change. Sure, it’s a global issue, but if people haven’t noticed, Atlantic County is also part of Planet Earth, and local communities are seeing the damages of a warming climate firsthand with more dangerous heat waves, floods and more. Guess who is paying the bill to protect, repair and upgrade infrastructure in response? It’s the taxpayers of Atlantic County. Meanwhile, major oil and gas corporations like Exxon and Chevron have announced all-time record multibillion dollar profits while they continue to pour fuel on the fire.

I think it’s fundamentally unfair that the people of Atlantic County have to pay to clean up the mess from the polluting products of these companies. As an elected representative, I’ll do everything I can to make sure these companies pay so that residents aren’t left holding the bill alone. This is an important local issue, and I think my constituents agree.

Caren Fitzpatrick

Linwood

County commissioner

O.C. beach bum back after cancer

Earl Paul, Ocean City Beach Bum No. 1, is back. He just beat cancer for the fourth time, after getting a clean bill of health from Fox Chase Cancer Center!

Paul, age 87, is the record holder for sitting on Ocean City’s Plymouth Place beach 365 days of the year for the past 27 years. That’s over 9,000 days! He even shovels snow across the Boardwalk to get to the beach.

A renowned author of the book “East of the Boardwalk,” his beach experiences have been featured in numerous articles and TV news reports. Paul is Ocean City’s good-will ambassador, sharing his love of Ocean City and attracting visitors from across the country.

Welcome back Ocean City’s top beach bum.

Dave and Marie Hayes

Ocean City