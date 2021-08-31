Voice of the People, Aug. 31, 2021

Representatives who quit legislature should resign

The Texas Democrats leaving the state rather than doing their job are an embarrassment to the long standing image of the American Democratic Party. These childish adults should have no place in a position of leadership.

This is not about voter rights, that’s a high sounding distraction. This is about abdication of state representation in favor of a national party political organization whose long-term objective is to create a one-party system that runs the federal government. This is the structure of the Chinese and the People’s Republic of China.

This should be of great concern to Republicans and Democrats. These representatives fleeing to stop their legislature from working should be thrown out or have the integrity to resign.

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township

Women’s soccer team embarrassed country

The U.S. women’s soccer team is a national embarrassment. Prior to the game against New Zealand, the teams lined up facing forward and the respective national anthems were played. The New Zealand team faced forward, heads held high and sang energetically.