Voice of the People, Aug. 31, 2021

Representatives who quit legislature should resign
The Texas Democrats leaving the state rather than doing their job are an embarrassment to the long standing image of the American Democratic Party. These childish adults should have no place in a position of leadership.
This is not about voter rights, that’s a high sounding distraction. This is about abdication of state representation in favor of a national party political organization whose long-term objective is to create a one-party system that runs the federal government. This is the structure of the Chinese and the People’s Republic of China.
This should be of great concern to Republicans and Democrats. These representatives fleeing to stop their legislature from working should be thrown out or have the integrity to resign.
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
Women’s soccer team embarrassed country
The U.S. women’s soccer team is a national embarrassment. Prior to the game against New Zealand, the teams lined up facing forward and the respective national anthems were played. The New Zealand team faced forward, heads held high and sang energetically.
When the U.S. anthem was played, the entire U.S. team faced right (away from their flag), almost all were facedown expressionless. One or two did sing and put their hands on their hearts.
If this team hates their country, they can compete on the Independent Team. While their government does not directly provide financial support, donations to the Team USA fund are 100% tax deductible. Tax money that could be spent on worthier things.
Stan Pszczolkowski
Ocean City
Rejecting vaccine mandate shouldn’t be publicized
Regarding Ocean City High School graduate Faith Slimmer’s decision to reverse her commitment to attend Rutgers University, she is of course entitled to attend or not. She is also entitled to vaccinate or not, no matter how ill-advised that choice may be. However, prominently publishing her choice and her story showed extremely poor judgment.
Debra Hillman
Manahawkin