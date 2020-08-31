Black anthem a token
The NFL announced recently that two anthems will be played in each game. The Black anthem first, followed by the National Anthem. The NFL should reconsider this issue and look for more tangible things to do in the Black community to enhance education, health and housing.
The NFL has perpetuated systemic racism for years and now wants to pacify the Black players with the Black anthem. Remember when Black players couldn’t play the quarterback position and no head coaches were Black and Hispanic? Remember what happened to Colin Kaepernick who is still without a team? He only took a knee for a cause and was ostracized.
The Black anthem won’t cut it. It’s the easy way out. Discrimination is deeply embedded in the back of some people’s minds.
I recently read about the anti-Semitic statements DeSean Jackson made, which received widespread condemnation from his teammates, clergy and many civil rights organizations. He was punished by the team. But a letter writer said that it wasn’t enough and that had he been a white guy, he would be expelled from the team. But a white guy from the team previously made a stupid comment about Blacks and the team did not expel him, but rather meted out some form of punishment and that ended.
Let’s all be civil to one another and respect each other as human beings.
Albert A. Mensah
Atlantic City
Don’t enable socialism
The root causes of violence in America began when Lyndon Johnson became president and established welfare programs that took away the incentive for Americans to work. The work ethic was destroyed and violence has now been cloaked as the alternative. Coupled with that, did eliminating prayer and the pledge of allegiance in the classroom each day contribute to the demise of courtesy, and thus the belief in respecting the rights of all citizens became replaced by violence when you disagree?
Now Democratic liberal leaders have taken aim at the military and police who provide security for Americans. Some want to defund them.
What these Democrats seem to want is to control the populace with fear and false promises on safety, climate, health care, jobs and housing. Meanwhile they use government officials to go after the people they designate as their enemies.
The government has changed its citizens into objects of use and slaves of technology by using fear tactics in advertising that shames people into believing in politicians, news media and educators, and in their programs. Meanwhile Hollywood continues to set the stage by promoting the use of a gun as a means to solve a problem, allowing violence to support physical hatred, and promoting immorality in clothing, movies and on TV.
People should think hard before ever giving socialism a chance to infect the United States of America.
Betty Shepherd
Millville
Church offers an answer
The world is in such disarray. The life of our very young, disabled and very old often depends on the choices of others. Abortion up until the end of the time in the womb. Marriage is watered down.
In these cases, there is an answer: the Catholic Church. We have appropriate sacraments. Is there anything more beautiful than baptism? Is there anything more healing than confession? Is there anything more strengthening to give us compassion than communion? Is there a better way to enter the family life than marriage? Is there anything more beautiful to end our life than to be with our family and receive last rites?
To deliver these incredible sacraments we have priests who have received holy orders. I know some have fallen terribly, yet the majority are amazing.
One priest who was cursed at when standing for the babies told me he would love for others to stop and talk to him.
Another priest I heard, when asked how can he handle all the “terrible sins” of young people, said, “I’m just glad they’re here to turn their lives around.”
On June 23, my dad received last rites in the middle of the night with our family through the precious hands of a dear priest, and then he died.
Hatred and chaos are happening; yet there is hope. The Catholic Church stands tall, despite the controversy and scandal, in our tattered world.
Jacqueline Long
Galloway Township
