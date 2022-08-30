Voice of the People, Aug. 30, 2022

Union wants contract with Atlantic Electric

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (“IBEW”) Local 210, of which I am business manager, has announced efforts to raise awareness of its multi-year battle with Atlantic City Electric to reach a fair contract for system operators. Our system operators and senior system operators won an election to be represented by IBEW 210. Atlantic City Electric has been fighting the union’s efforts for years now to reach a fair contract for these employees who maintain the electric grid, despite the employees’ clear choice to be represented by IBEW 210.

An election was held to add the system operators and senior system operators into the existing, or core, contract between IBEW 210 and Atlantic City Electric, and IBEW 210 was certified on July 9, 2018, as the exclusive bargaining representative for these employees.

According to IBEW 210 President Jack McGuire, “System operators and senior system operators made their voices heard. All they are asking for is to be treated fairly and to receive the same wages, benefits and terms of condition as existing IBEW 210 union members. Atlantic City Electric has fought a fair contract for our system operators for four years. It’s time to end this.”

Off-duty and retired IBEW 210 members are hand-billing and peacefully engaging in efforts to raise public awareness of the situation. We have a long history of partnership with Atlantic City Electric and we want that to continue. Our members want to see the company succeed, but they also want to be treated fairly and to share in that success.

All we want is a fair contract. Nothing else.

Zach Story

New Gretna

Appreciation, respect for gift of life grows

The gift of living a lifetime is comprised of the sum of all of its parts starting with conception. Upon birth we experience the unconditional love and nurturing of family, sharing meals, birthdays, holidays, learning the concept of right and wrong, the changing of the seasons, and the affection of an older generation called grandparents. As life continues we attend school, develop interests in art, music, computers, and a plethora of other things. The concept of a love interest ensues as well as the appreciation for romantic sunsets.

There are future pursuits as we move through the post-secondary years. We acquire more education, career development, employment, travel experience, personal income and ultimately settle down in preparation for the nesting and nurturing of the next generation. We believe life to be precious and respected. It needs to be continued in a newly created one, rebirthing the nurturing and parenting process.

As we age we become more aware of our mortality. We find deeper meaning and appreciation for this gift of life for those who are now in the love and safety of a mother’s womb while she is contemplating their future.

Bob Zentmeyer

Egg Harbor Township