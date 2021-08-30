Voice of the People, Aug. 30, 2021

AIDS Alliance initiated needle exchange relocation

In response to recent editorial on needle exchange in Atlantic City’s Tourism District, the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, of which I am chief operations officer, agrees that the Tourism District is not the best place for this program. In fact, it was the SJAA that first proactively reached out to the CRDA and city and state officials to seek support for relocation. Because most exchange clients’ have no personal transportation, SJAA has only stated that these services must be in an accessible place.

It is untrue that SJAA has not cooperated or repeatedly refused offered sites. In fact, the city and Jingoli Associates identified a site near the Rescue Mission for relocation. We were completing architectural plans and we had submitted our initial grant request to CRDA when we heard that the city was introducing its ordinance on syringe access.

SJAA is not a homeless shelter or a drug addiction treatment shelter. Its mission is to reduce HIV/AIDS with needle exchange being one of the most scientifically proven ways to do so. Eliminating secure needle exchange would not result in people no longer doing intravenous drugs in Atlantic City; however, it would definitely result in the sharing of dirty needles and increases in HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and death.