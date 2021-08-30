 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Aug. 30, 2021
0 comments

Voice of the People, Aug. 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AIDS Alliance initiated needle exchange relocation

In response to recent editorial on needle exchange in Atlantic City’s Tourism District, the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, of which I am chief operations officer, agrees that the Tourism District is not the best place for this program. In fact, it was the SJAA that first proactively reached out to the CRDA and city and state officials to seek support for relocation. Because most exchange clients’ have no personal transportation, SJAA has only stated that these services must be in an accessible place.

It is untrue that SJAA has not cooperated or repeatedly refused offered sites. In fact, the city and Jingoli Associates identified a site near the Rescue Mission for relocation. We were completing architectural plans and we had submitted our initial grant request to CRDA when we heard that the city was introducing its ordinance on syringe access.

SJAA is not a homeless shelter or a drug addiction treatment shelter. Its mission is to reduce HIV/AIDS with needle exchange being one of the most scientifically proven ways to do so. Eliminating secure needle exchange would not result in people no longer doing intravenous drugs in Atlantic City; however, it would definitely result in the sharing of dirty needles and increases in HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and death.

Georgett Watson

Atlantic City

Gas-fueled golf carts at Greentree appalling

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution that stated electric golf carts would be used to replace those put out of use. While the contract allowed for either gas or electric golf carts, Greentree golf course is an environmentally sensitive area, so I find the decision by Greentree golf course to lease gas-powered carts to replace the electric golf carts to be appalling and the definition of tone deaf.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick

Linwood

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News