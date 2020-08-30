War on Trump on day one
Five days after the 2016 election, a closed-door meeting took place in the nation’s capital at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The purpose of the meeting was, first, to plot a formal resistance to the new president, and second, to adopt a strategy for moving the Democratic Party further to the political left. The entire event was organized and paid for by George Soros’ Democracy Alliance.
The alliance is a coalition of 110 billionaires who have each pledged to contribute at least $200,000 a year toward leftwing causes. For decades, Soros has worked to shape the politics of the Democratic Party by creating a coalition of leftwing groups that will support his agendas. The coalition consists of trade unions, political movements like the Marxist Working Families Party, philanthropic and advocacy groups like the Tides Foundation, blacklist organizations and smear sites like Blood Money and the Southern Poverty Law Center, and violent street communists who foment anti-capitalist protests and anti-police riots, like Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter.
The Mandarin Oriental gathering lasted three days. Among its attendees were several hundred activists and politicians like House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and congressional progressive caucus co-chairman Keith Ellison. According to the Politico reporter who was present at the meeting, “Some sessions deal with gearing up for 2017 and 2018 elections, while others focus on thwarting President-elect Trump’s 100-day plan, which the agenda calls ‘a terrifying assault on President Obama’s achievements — and our progressive vision for an equitable and just nation.’” The Politico reporter said, “If the agenda is any indication, liberals plan full-on trench warfare against Trump from Day One.”
Kathy Hays
Pleasantville
Need shopping scooters
My concern is with electric shopping scooters. Why do people have to wait for a couple hours for shopping scooters in stores? People have them and don’t really have to use them, when the senior citizens and the disabled really need to ride one. I don’t think it is fair.
I have to use one, and when you get one it is not fully charged up or working. Stores need more scooters. I’m quite sure the big department chains make plenty of money and have enough money to have enough scooters for people like me. I can’t walk around the store.
It doesn’t matter how early you get there. Some of the scooters are broken down and some don’t work at all. A lot of people, like senior citizens, have to use one, and me.
Jackie Bobo
Atlantic City
Increase aid to nations
I am a Margate resident and student of the University of Pennsylvania working as a volunteer at the Borgen Project, an organization which works to fight global poverty. Due to the pandemic, poor countries are suffering and lacking in the care and supplies they need. Increased funding for the international affairs budget is an important aspect in aiding the world’s poor, now more than ever.
Not only does the U.S. have a moral responsibility to help those who are suffering as one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but there are positive effects for the United States. As poor countries develop with the help of United States aid, they begin to consume American products, therefore boosting the American economy.
In addition, the poorest countries are shown to be the most dangerous. As 140 retired three- and four-star generals who called on Congress in 2019 to increase funding for the international affairs budget agree, helping these countries out of poverty through diplomatic efforts, rather than meeting violence with violence, will lessen national security challenges these countries present to the United States.
I urge Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, to support funding for the international affairs budget. We must prioritize United States leadership by protecting the budget in order to further global poverty reduction efforts, boost United States job creation and advance national security interests.
Mackenzie Smith
Margate
