Photo simulations show ocean turbines

Regarding the imminent installation of industrial wind turbines off New Jersey’s shores, readers should know that there will be a visual impact. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has provided on its website photo simulations of what these turbines will look like from the shore. Those who believe they will not ever be visible are sadly mistaken.

I encourage people to visit that website, click on “state activities” to find New Jersey, then go to “Atlantic Shores South” and “Visual Simulations.”

Angela Weigle

Germania

Christian salvation beats shore fun

Well, it’s now summer and you’re at the shore. Whether we live in North Jersey, Central Jersey, South Jersey or another state, there’s nothing like the New Jersey shore. The beach ... the boardwalk … fun ... excitement … escape. Where the action is! But the good times go through your fingers like sand and the thrills don’t last. Even the boardwalk turns into a “bored walk” after a while.

A wise man once said that the pleasures of life are vain because they are fleeting. The only lasting reality we can have is the joy and love God gives.

Not momentary thrills, but the real thing — eternal life — through Jesus the Messiah. Life is more than a quick vacation. Seek God early — don’t make him your last resort.

Neil Altman

Bala Cynwyd, Pa.