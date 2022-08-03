Voice of the People, Aug. 3, 2022

US power depends on affordable energy

History has proven that for a seat at the negotiating table you must have diplomatic leverage. History has also proven that to have diplomatic leverage, you must have military capabilities significant enough to protect national security, and the resolve to use it. Without both, you have little diplomatic leverage.

Per history, you must have a strong economy to afford a strong military. To be a super power, you must have a super power economy.

Finally, history has proven that to have a super power economy, you must have reliable, abundant and inexpensive energy to power it.

Since the USA must have enough energy to power its economy, support its military and ensure national security, resulting in diplomatic power, it seems we should domestically produce as much relatively clean energy as possible to protect our diplomatic leverage.

Despite the government’s significant investment, wind, hydro and solar are not reliable, abundant nor inexpensive. If they were, everyone would drive an electric car and charging stations would be everywhere.

Since they are none of the above, and won’t be for at least 15 years, it seems sensible to pump as much domestic oil, build as many nuclear plants and burn as much U.S. natural gas as needed, until they are. They are not mutually exclusive initiatives.

$5 gas and 8% inflation is unnecessary. If the government wants to help, they should empower energy producers with less regulation and a long term commitment not to abandon them on short notice. They should provide a guaranteed structured phase out allowing producers the long term horizon required to justify their needed investment to bring energy to market.

Our energy is the cleanest in the world. To allow China, Russia or OPEC to force the U.S. to grovel to them and Venezuela for a dirty supply of the economy’s life blood is national suicide. It won’t matter how clean our energy is, if we must kneel to China who, since 2021, has built 33 dirty coal burning power plants, with many more to come. China is not our friend, nor are they a good partner.

Vaughan M. Reale

Margate