Voice of the People, Aug. 3, 2021

Employers can help keep young staff safe

Here are seven ways employers can create a safe workplace for young workers:

Verify ages of young employees — Keep employment or age certificates on file for all employed minors. Use the YouthRules website of the U.S. Department of Labor, where I am an outreach innovation specialist, to determine the schedules and jobs permitted for each minor, according to age.

Ensure managers are trained on the child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act — Take advantage of the Wage and Hour Division’s free online resources. For free training from a specialist in your area, check out the division’s Community Outreach Staff Flyer to find the right person and make a request.

Tell minor employees what tasks they can’t perform and how long they can work each day — Although compliance is the employer’s responsibility, it’s important for young workers to know the rules that are in place to protect them. The Young Worker Toolkit contains fact sheets that explain prohibited jobs and permitted schedules for minors in non-agricultural jobs and farm jobs.