Voice of the People, Aug. 3, 2021

Employers can help keep young staff safe
Here are seven ways employers can create a safe workplace for young workers:
Verify ages of young employees — Keep employment or age certificates on file for all employed minors. Use the YouthRules website of the U.S. Department of Labor, where I am an outreach innovation specialist, to determine the schedules and jobs permitted for each minor, according to age.
Ensure managers are trained on the child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act — Take advantage of the Wage and Hour Division’s free online resources. For free training from a specialist in your area, check out the division’s Community Outreach Staff Flyer to find the right person and make a request.
Tell minor employees what tasks they can’t perform and how long they can work each day — Although compliance is the employer’s responsibility, it’s important for young workers to know the rules that are in place to protect them. The Young Worker Toolkit contains fact sheets that explain prohibited jobs and permitted schedules for minors in non-agricultural jobs and farm jobs.
Review time records for minors — If a business employs any 14- or 15-year-olds, make sure they’re following the relevant limits on work hours. Keeping accurate records and reviewing them regularly can help stay in compliance and keep young workers safe.
Post warning labels on prohibited equipment — The YouthRules website contains free stickers that employers can print or order online. Place these labels on equipment that minor employees are prohibited from using to help prevent avoidable injuries.
Train new workers on job hazards and safety precautions — Don’t assume your new workers – especially the youngest ones – are aware of safety measures they should take to avoid injuries on the job. Safety training can keep employees productive while reducing the possibilities of child labor violations or injuries.
Encourage new workers to speak up about safety concerns — New employees, especially young ones, might feel reluctant to bring safety issues to an employer’s attention. Tell them that safety is a priority and let them know how to report their concerns.
Colin Trimble
U.S. Department of Labor
Democrats have history of suppressing Blacks
Every American needs to know that the Democrat Party was founded in support of slavery before the Civil War. Democrats seceded from the Union because they demanded slavery be maintained. Democrats hated Abraham Lincoln — a Republican — because he wanted to abolish slavery. Democrats created Jim Crowe laws, literacy tests and categorically suppressed the Black vote. Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood and abortions were supported by some Democrats to reduce the Black birth rate.
The creation of the Democratic Party was supported by the KKK. Washington politicians marched in the streets of Washington in full Klu Klux Klan regalia. Joe Biden mentioned this, but failed to mention every one of them was a Democratic politician. Sen. Robert Byrd, a member of the Klan when young, was eulogized by then-Sen. Joe Biden and Democratic presidents. Democrats opposed the Civil Rights Act and it passed because of Republicans in the Congress. Get the picture? Democrats have a history of suppressing the Black vote.
I think some lying, low-life Democrats in Washington are still trying to fool people into thinking they aren’t racists. I believe too many Democrats don’t care about America — don’t know its history or even don’t want to learn about it.
Democrats generally oppose school choice — something many minority people embrace. It seems that many Democrats think people of color can’t get an ID, or become an attorney, or own a business. This is an insult to everyone’s intelligence. To get into an NAACP Convention people needed an ID. So why does anyone oppose an ID to vote? That’s easy — it helps when you want to improperly influence an election.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point