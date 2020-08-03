Don’t capitalize skin colors
Most everyone I know has little ability to change anything big causing issues in daily American lives. Coronavirus, food supply issues, race relations, politics, the on-its-way governmental financial cost of COVID-19 raising taxes. I say not change in a big way, but we can all do something to ease these conditions in a little way.
There are sides of issues, lines being drawn, and everybody feels they are right. I can’t watch TV anymore because my blood pressure goes up and I start yelling at the TV. I am not alone in this based on people I’ve spoken with.
So I’m trying to think small, just today it hit me while reading the paper a small thing that media outlets might change with one less capitalization: the letter B.
In every story I read, the B in black when describing a person is capitalized throughout the article. I’m not talking about BLM as a movement, just as a color description in a sentence. I don’t see any R, W, Y (red, white, yellow) or any other first letters indicating skin color capitalized because that would not be PC.
I think a good small change would be to do what Crayola did by creating their Colors of the World collection of crayons, where everyone can choose a crayon closest to their skin color — and none of the colors on the actual crayon are capitalized. Small change.
Is capitalizing the B, W, H or A in a news story going to calm or enflame the reader? Don’t we know yet that all lives matter?
Maybe we could look at small changes for a while. It will take time, but big changes will happen given enough time.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
(Editor’s note: The Associated Press, whose writing style is generally followed by this newspaper, has decided to capitalize the words “Black” and “Indigenous” in their racial, ethnic and cultural senses. It has subsequently decided not to capitalize “white” or other racial references in those senses after consulting “with a wide group of people internally and externally around the globe.”)
Other NJ names at risk
After being in hibernation for several months and ceding most of the power of the state to Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Steve Sweeney and the Legislature woke to make a momentous decision — they’re going to change the historic and traditional title of freeholder to county commissioner because they think the title freeholder is associated with slavery. If this is the rationale they’re going to use to change names, then other names and titles are in play.
Let’s start with the name of the state. New Jersey is named to honor George Carteret who was born on the Isle of Jersey. According to Wikipedia, Carteret consciously supported and funded England’s slave industry. Should we change the name of the state?
The title of senator has existed in many civilizations. Roman senators had slaves. Should we eliminate the title of senator?
The early American Colonies had colonial assemblies, hence the title assemblyman. The colonial assemblies met to discuss the business of the Colonies — in some cases slavery. Should we eliminate the title of assemblyman?
Murphy and Sweeney need to get down to business to get the state working again after this pandemic and not waste precious time and resources on semantics.
Jeanne Picardi
Galloway Township
