Offshore wind protesters deserve protesting too

Regarding the recent story, “Protesters along the Jersey Shore join hands against offshore wind”:

My sister Loretta was there with a counter-protest sign that read “Turbines over Rigs.” She was one of the few supporters of wind energy there in Ocean City.

The baloney brigade was there with a local commercial real estate agent dressed as a whale.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew signs were held. I think I know where his loyalties are, and truth is not one of them.

The protesters’ claims indicate whales’ sonar must not be working since they must be hitting their heads on the base of windmills in the open sea that don’t exist yet, then die and get beached.

If these people cared about whales or the planet, they would know fossil fuels are the main drivers of rising sea levels and temperatures, acidification of sea water, coral reef bleaching and death, and the primary threat to ocean life including whales and dolphins.

Not windmills.

We should thank Koch industries, Big Oil and Murdoch for all of the science disinformation.

Steve Mento

Linwood