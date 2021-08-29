Voice of the People, Aug. 29, 2021

Fund NJ child care,
not ‘free’ preschool
The state is earmarking $100 million in subsidies to support a struggling child care industry that is just beginning to recuperate from the pandemic
Yet the state is also earmarking $50 million for universal pre-kindergarten (UPK), which actively pulls children as young as 3 years old out of private child care centers and places them in public schools under the guise of “free” education.
I’m the vice president of government relations for Early Childhood Education Advocates Inc., a nonprofit in Cranford, Union County, and we must ask:
So, which is it? Does New Jersey support child care centers or not?
There is a solution to the quandary: achieving both the mission of UPK supporters and the child care community.
There should be one funding stream for preschoolers eligible for UPK, flowing from the state Treasury to impacted students, not school districts. Funds would run through the state Department of Children and Families’ county-based Child Care Resource and Referral agencies (CCR&Rs).
These agencies connect government funding to the eligible child. For decades, the CCR&Rs have been used to pay for private child care where needed. Why not use them for UPK?
Families would be given a choice of providers, more days of care, with extended day care. Parents would have the freedom to tour various state-licensed childcare centers and then make their enrollment decision based on their family’s specific needs, rather than proximity to a public school building.
And this shift would substantially move the state closer to its goal of UPK by allowing families who can afford early childhood education to continue to pay as they normally would, while reserving limited state funds to provide services solely for those who cannot.
This is the only solution that is logical and fiscally responsible. It supports families. It is fair to taxpayers. And it ensures a viable child care industry for years to come.
Jaclyn Falzarano
Iselin, Middlesex County
Border, racial mistakes
There is a term some people use, “progressophobia,” to describe a disorder that strikes liberals and makes them incapable of recognizing progress.
The claim that the USA is inherently racist couldn’t be further from the truth. It's the anti-American groups that are racists, not the citizens of this great country. Critical race theory infers that the white race is inherently racist. This theory is being promoted in some schools. CRT is as racist as the promoters are claiming to abhor.
The Biden administration is allowing unknown entrants into the country without identifying who they are and what diseases and illegal drugs they might be bringing with them. They do this while states have mandated that people wear masks and avoid close contact with their families for the past year because of COVID. That is warped.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township