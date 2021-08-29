Voice of the People, Aug. 29, 2021

Families would be given a choice of providers, more days of care, with extended day care. Parents would have the freedom to tour various state-licensed childcare centers and then make their enrollment decision based on their family’s specific needs, rather than proximity to a public school building.

And this shift would substantially move the state closer to its goal of UPK by allowing families who can afford early childhood education to continue to pay as they normally would, while reserving limited state funds to provide services solely for those who cannot.

This is the only solution that is logical and fiscally responsible. It supports families. It is fair to taxpayers. And it ensures a viable child care industry for years to come.

Jaclyn Falzarano

Iselin, Middlesex County

Border, racial mistakes

There is a term some people use, “progressophobia,” to describe a disorder that strikes liberals and makes them incapable of recognizing progress.