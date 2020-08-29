Freedom from higher risk
Some people may say their personal freedoms are compromised by wearing masks. We have an amazing array of freedoms that allow us to go about daily life as we wish, but there is a limit. That limit is that we may not infringe on the freedoms of fellow citizens. Someone may enjoy walking down a sidewalk punching and pretending to box, which they are free to do until it hits someone’s nose, compromising their freedom.
People not wearing a mask or social distancing may remain healthy, but they could make others sick. We are part of a great country where we must show respect for one another.
Kathleen Connor
Absecon
Against Van Drew in 2nd
I’m surprised Rep. Jeff Van Drew didn’t switch back to the Democrats to get elected again.
Dan Histon
Egg Harbor City
Police are trigger happy
Regarding the recent story, “Man shot by Ventnor police ‘advanced on officers’ with broken bottle, attorney general says”:
Multiple officers with guns against an obviously disturbed man with a broken bottle.
Surely there was some other non-lethal method of dealing with this situation. Stories should include the race of the deceased. I think police are too trigger happy. In the words of the former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden — come on, man.
Douglas H. Stroz
Egg Harbor Township
Never got primary ballot
I’m a New Jersey and Lee County, Florida, resident, registered to vote in Florida. I’ve voted by absentee ballot for years. During voting season, I’m usually visiting New Jersey, where I have ballots sent. There’s never been an issue until now.
Much of my U.S. Postal Service mail has been mishandled and returned to senders since late June 2020. USPS initiated an investigation, but they just assigned someone at my local N.J. post office who had no answers.
I requested a mail-in ballot for the August primaries and the presidential election. Lee County elections confirmed my requests, and also confirmed mailing the primary ballot on July 14.
I never received the ballot so I couldn’t vote. I’ve called Lee County elections, who confirmed all my information — I called the USPS, they cannot trace it — I called my New Jersey post office and it’s not there.
So, this is just the beginning of what I suspect might be interference during the presidential election and tampering with the USPS mailed ballots. I’ve arranged to use FedEx to ensure I receive my presidential ballot and it gets back in time. That’s extraordinary action to ensure I receive a ballot and my vote is counted.
How many people will do that?
Connie Bottinelli
Egg Harbor City
