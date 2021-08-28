Voice of the People, Aug. 28, 2021

I.D. priorities wrong

Let me get this straight, identification is required (COVID vaccination proof) to enter certain establishments, but people don’t need an I.D. to vote. I think that smacks of communism.

Patrick E. Grace

Mays Landing

Real and fake money

After observing the passion, generosity and “humanity” of Jeffrey Bezos as evidenced in his space flight and $100 million awards for courage and civility, I’m convinced that Donald Trump has fake money.

Petie Subin

Margate

Need crackdown on single cigarette sales

Why are convenience stores in cities such as Atlantic City and Pleasantville selling loose cigarettes for a dollar out of a pack of cigarettes? I think young kids are going into the stores and they are selling loose cigarettes to the young kids. This should be stopped before someone gets hurt. Also, the kids are buying the wraps that can be used to roll up marijuana.