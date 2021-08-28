Voice of the People, Aug. 28, 2021

I.D. priorities wrong
Let me get this straight, identification is required (COVID vaccination proof) to enter certain establishments, but people don’t need an I.D. to vote. I think that smacks of communism.
Patrick E. Grace
Mays Landing
Real and fake money
After observing the passion, generosity and “humanity” of Jeffrey Bezos as evidenced in his space flight and $100 million awards for courage and civility, I’m convinced that Donald Trump has fake money.
Petie Subin
Margate
Need crackdown on single cigarette sales
Why are convenience stores in cities such as Atlantic City and Pleasantville selling loose cigarettes for a dollar out of a pack of cigarettes? I think young kids are going into the stores and they are selling loose cigarettes to the young kids. This should be stopped before someone gets hurt. Also, the kids are buying the wraps that can be used to roll up marijuana.
It’s up to the cities, city councils and the mayors to step up and do something about this before something bad happens if it is against the law for a store to open up a pack of cigarettes and sell them one at a time.
I think it’s the dumbest thing that ever happened that there are weights and measures inspectors for the county and not for the city. It’s a ridiculous city with so much crime that can be taken care of and we just don’t have the right resources to take care of it. It seems like nobody really cares about what goes on in Atlantic City.
Timothy Robinson
Atlantic City
Woodstock’s naked appeal
Looking at the recent photo from Woodstock remembrance in the Living section was more than music to my eyes. I think the proof readers missed something!
Thanks for making me laugh. (Or maybe they didn’t miss it.)
Gail Karslo
Atlantic City