Protect nursing homes
Time is running out for elected officials to help reduce COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. It’s time for Congress to take meaningful action to save the lives of nursing home residents.
Lawmakers must come together to pass a bipartisan COVID-19 response package that provides funding and protects long-term care residents with five key requirements:
Ensure regular, ongoing testing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).
Create transparency focused on daily, public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities, communication with families when loved ones are discharged or transferred, and accountability for how billions of dollars in federal funding is spent.
Require access to facilitated virtual visitation.
Provide better care for residents through adequate staffing, oversight and access to in-person formal advocates, called long-term care ombudsmen.
Stop attempts to provide sweeping immunity for long-term care facilities related to COVID-19.
The toll of COVID-19 on nursing homes and long-term care facilities is nothing short of a tragedy and national disgrace. Here in New Jersey, nearly half of coronavirus deaths are among nursing home residents and staff. Nationwide, more than 62,000 residents and staff have died.
Karen Simpson
Atlantic City
Teacher shortage possible
I seriously doubt there is a stipulation in any teacher’s contract that states they must teach with a pandemic (in this case COVID-19) circulating around the United States.
If there aren’t enough teachers that return to their classrooms, schools will not be able to properly educate their students with a shortage of educators.
This could end up being a much larger issue to solve as schools attempt to open this fall.
David M. Levin
Vineland
For Kennedy for Congress
MLK wrote that at the center of nonviolence stands the principle of love. The nonviolent resister would contend that in the struggle for human dignity, the oppressed people of the world must not succumb to the temptation of becoming bitter or indulging in hate campaigns. To retaliate in kind would do nothing but intensify the existence of hate in the universe. Along the way of life, someone must have sense enough and morality enough to cut off the chain of hate. This can only be done by projecting the ethic of love to the center of our lives.
Amy Kennedy showed great strength and love for her neighbors during her campaign. She has connected her values and compassion with those in need in the communities. She has joined in peaceful protests, fed those in need, and understands the moral character one needs to make communities better. She will have my vote. I admire her dedication to the community and do believe that she can make a difference when elected. Prior to this election she has worked with teachers to educate children. In her spare time, she also assisted her husband in dealing with the advancement of mental health services, especially working with veterans, PTSD, attempted suicide victims, and opioid addictions.
Everyone needs to vote in this next election. All that people have suffered to gain their freedoms is at stake. Step up and be counted. As the late Congressman John Lewis stated, “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble and redeem the soul of America.” “We are complicit when we tolerate injustice. It is not enough to say it will get better by and by. Each of us has a moral obligation to stand up and speak out.” He urged everyone to answer the highest calling of their hearts and stand up for what they truly believe. People should recognize his legacy of activism and be open to peace and love.
Karen Stratoti
Egg Harbor Township
