Voice of the People, Aug. 27, 2022

Public should demand effort to free Griner

In the past whenever an American was detained for any infraction, people have generally expressed their feelings that as Americans we are all connected and proclaim and that what affects one of us affects us all. I think we should demonstrate together until Brittney Griner is released from jail in Russia.

Those of good conscience should take a moment to write to their representatives in Congress encouraging them to lobby the Biden administration or go on social media and demand action on her behalf. After all, we aren’t free until all of us are free.

Hopefully a groundswell on her behalf will help bring her home.

Ed Kulp

Margate

Against Van Drew in Second District

I think Rep. Jeff Van Drew took advantage of the Republican voters in the district by switching his party affiliation. He is now riding the Republican label and hoping that the district voters ignore what I feel is his total lack of accomplishments. I believe he hasn’t helped create more jobs in the district, hasn’t helped get roads fixed to help with tourism, hasn’t supported the advancement of women, hasn’t helped lower the tax burden for the working class people, hasn’t come up with any realistic answers to higher costs, and hasn’t helped lower the cost of insulin.

Former Rep. Frank LoBiondo fought for the people of the district.

The district deserves better than Van Drew. The Democrats put up a phantom candidate who seems to be going through the motions. I think a phantom vs. an incompetent is an unfortunate choice for the district.

People should write in Frank Lobiondo for Congress. If not LoBiondo, then Mike Testa. If not Testa, then County Executive Dennis Levinson.

Michael J. Makara

Mays Landing