Voice of the People, Aug. 27, 2021

Communion was always for repentant sinners

Regarding the recent letter, “Bishops wrong to rethink communion for Biden”:

The bishops are not “rethinking” anything! They are proclaiming what has been taught by the Catholic Church from the very beginning.

St. Paul in I Corinthians, 11:27, writes: “Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord.” St. Justin in the 2nd century wrote: “And this food is called among us the Eucharist, of which no one is allowed to partake but the man who believes that the things which we teach are true.” This has always been the teaching of the church. Jesus said in Mt.12: 30, “Whoever is not with me is against me.”

President Biden, who speaks the mumbo jumbo language of “I am personally against abortion but I do not want to impose my beliefs on others,” has been responsible for countless killings of the unborn. He is a total hypocrite. And hypocrites were Christ’s least favorite people. Biden seems not to believe science that tells us this is a human being in the womb, nor in the essential teaching of the Catholic Church regarding the sanctity and dignity of every human being. Actions speak louder than words.