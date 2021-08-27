Voice of the People, Aug. 27, 2021

Communion was always for repentant sinners
Regarding the recent letter, “Bishops wrong to rethink communion for Biden”:
The bishops are not “rethinking” anything! They are proclaiming what has been taught by the Catholic Church from the very beginning.
St. Paul in I Corinthians, 11:27, writes: “Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord.” St. Justin in the 2nd century wrote: “And this food is called among us the Eucharist, of which no one is allowed to partake but the man who believes that the things which we teach are true.” This has always been the teaching of the church. Jesus said in Mt.12: 30, “Whoever is not with me is against me.”
President Biden, who speaks the mumbo jumbo language of “I am personally against abortion but I do not want to impose my beliefs on others,” has been responsible for countless killings of the unborn. He is a total hypocrite. And hypocrites were Christ’s least favorite people. Biden seems not to believe science that tells us this is a human being in the womb, nor in the essential teaching of the Catholic Church regarding the sanctity and dignity of every human being. Actions speak louder than words.
The Eucharist has never been taught as a “come one, come all” sacrament or as the “bread of sinners.” It has always been taught as the “bread of repentant sinners.” Communion unites us to the Lord. An unrepentant sinner separates himself from the Lord. You cannot have it both ways.
If the letter writer is a Catholic, I would urge him to rethink his mistaken beliefs according to the mind of the church. The Catechism of the Catholic Church is an excellent resource. If you are not a Catholic, please do not try to paste on the teachings of another church to ours.
Rev. H. James Hutchins
Galloway Township
No proof attack was about needle exchange
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Thuggery by supporters of Atlantic City needle exchange abominable and intolerable”:
The editors of The Press have taken some questionable positions in the past but I believe this editorial reveals not only a clear bias against this life-saving program, but an ignorance of the basic rules of the legal system.
City Councilman Morshed said he was attacked by six armed thugs who warned him not to close the addiction services center. But Morshed offers no proof for his account. There are no suspects; no witnesses; and no arrests have been made. Given the fact that he was savagely beaten, maybe we should question the fact that he remembers not only the number of his attackers, but is able to quote their threats at length.
The editors say, “Unless clear evidence turns up to the contrary, the councilman’s account must be considered credible.” But that is not the way the U.S. legal system works. People are innocent until proven guilty. Mere accusations are not enough.