Term limit all politicians
I’m an old man who has lived a wonderful, pleasant 86 years in our ever evolving democratic society. However, our political parties have allowed the country to dissolve into a two-class society — those who have and those who dream to have. Capitalism has bred greed which political parties have not only allowed but have actively participated in.
We are a democracy and as a society are able to demand change by our constitutional right to vote. The 2016 election showed the necessity for draining the D.C. swamp. However, in my mind President Trump has just created a different swamp. So I think the best we can do is vote every incumbent out of office. Term limits for every politician might do the job. After all the top job is already limited. Whatever people do, they should vote.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Riot warrants tear gas
Regarding the recent commentary by Eric Stoner, “Defund armed forces too for money to reshape law enforcement”:
Stoner comments about the use of tear gas. Apparently he is not watching TV news about the protests (riots). The protesters outnumber law enforcement. Law enforcement officers are not out there to be physically abused by the protesters. When the mob rules, law enforcement has no choice but to use whatever force is necessary to secure a problem. Especially the protection of personal property.
It is unfortunate that peaceful protesters have hard core anarchists mixed within their midst and this is when they suffer the same consequences as the hard core protesters. The peaceful protesters have to take charge and disassociate themselves from the hard core protesters.
The TV media always exhibits those protests in which tear gas is used and makes it it appear that the protest was peaceful. They are not exhibiting what leads up to the use of tear gas. Just observe what is happening in Portland, Oregon, and try to explain why the use of tear gas is not warranted.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
