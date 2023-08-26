Kelly launched

A.C. Air Show

I had just joined the Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce in 1997, right about the time that Joe Kelly, who retired after serving as the chamber president in 2020, had been recruited from Akron, Ohio, to grow and revitalize the organization. (There was a separate A.C. Chamber and a Mainland Chamber then, prior to merging and forming the Greater A.C. Chamber).

When Kelly first arrived, he began touting the idea of Atlantic City hosting an air show like his prior chamber had hosted. I served on the executive board of the chamber, and no one on the board thought that it would work in A.C., except one person, Joe Kelly!

At the time, the casino companies were fighting over for customers and no one thought that they could be convinced to support an event that required their customers to spend time outside of the casino. Kelly worked tirelessly in gathering support, getting Pinky Kravitz, Mayor Jim Whelan and eventually some of the casino heads to throw their support behind the idea. More importantly, he convinced the Armed Forces that the beaches of A.C. would be a great venue for such a show.

Once Kelly got the idea in motion the pieces fell into place and we now host one of the world’s premier air shows. One man’s vision became a gift to millions of viewers and a tremendous boost to the A.C. economy for decades to come. Joe Kelly truly is the Father of the Atlantic City Airshow.

Jim Carroll

Atlantic City