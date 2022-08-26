Voice of the People, Aug. 26, 2022

Committee’s work bars

Trump from running

The Jan. 6 Committee has worked hard. I believe they have proven that Donald Trump was the chief insurrectionist telling his supporters to come to D.C. on that day for something big. They came and he said, "We will march to the Capitol and take our country back." People watched in horror when they breached the Capitol. Trump did not march with them. He watched on television.

I believe Trump qualifies for being barred from running on the basis of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, Article 3, an insurrectionist can never hold federal office. Certainly not the highest office in the land.

Joyce S. Anderson

Linwood

News service grasps

at unrelated politics

The great news about toll booths being removed from the George Washington Bridge in the recent Associated Press article, “Goodbye to cash tolls at G.W. Bridge,” used up 25% of its length in a totally unrelated factoid about a few days a few years ago. It is a real journalism problem that AP articles always seem to find something political to say in regular non-political news.

Richard Sasse

Cape May