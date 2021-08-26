Voice of the People, Aug. 26, 2021

Buena should allow fire district to reopen

I served the Borough of Buena in various capacities since 1982 — emergency medical technician, firefighter, dispatcher, police officer, board of education and councilman.

I know and understand the issues that face its council. The inability of the public to attend public meetings has done nothing but add frustration to this matter. A schism that lay dormant for 80 years has reopened, pitting one area against another.

I reviewed the ordinance council used to dissolve Fire District No. 1. Its evidence in support of the dissolution was violations as cited by New Jersey, and the financial violations that were found by its audit.

The state violations have been corrected to the satisfaction of the state of New Jersey. The financial violations have also been corrected, as stated by the borough’s auditor. Furthermore, District 2 committed the same financial violations, but no corrective action was undertaken by the borough against that district. It was in their meeting minutes with Mayor Zappariello and Councilman D’Allesandro in attendance that these deficiencies were discussed. There is a legal term that describes that type of non-feasance — disparate treatment.