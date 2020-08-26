Taxpayers fund stimulus
The new reality is that in all of the politicians’ presentations regarding another stimulus package, not a single one has mentioned where the money would come from. I am talking about both sides. One says a trillion, the other says three trillion but no explanation of the funding.
The only way the government gets money is from the taxpayers, either directly or indirectly. Raise income taxes on everyone to over 50% of their gross income. Then tax the goods and services, which the taxpayers will have to pay to 20% to 25%. Before you know it, we would be paying 60% to 70% of gross income in taxes.
People will say tax big business. Big business passes those taxes onto the taxpayers.
The questions that we should put before our representatives should be: Where is this money going to come from? Are any government programs going to be scaled back to save the taxpayers money?
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Don’t doubt mail election
I think it’s nonsense that absentee voting is inherently insecure and ripe for widespread voter fraud. No one has demonstrated how such a fraud could be perpetuated.
Presidential and vice presidential elections are run, not as a single national election but as 50 separate state elections. There’s the first hurdle, it is much harder to make malicious mischief to defraud 50 simultaneous elections than it is to corrupt a single election. The current reliance on winner take all representatives to the Electoral College does reduce the number of important elections (using campaign spending in each state by each side to determine the relative importance of each state) to a more manageable dozen or so battleground states.
Still, the logistics of creating an effective program of voter fraud using absentee ballots are daunting. One must forge a dozen or so states different ballots, figure out who will not vote in the election and submit the forged counterfeit ballot to be accepted and counted as valid. I’m not saying it can’t be done by a determined actor, but it is not as easy as President Trump has suggested.
Election boards don’t receive and accept ballots at face value. The information on the ballot and the signature are verified. Since here in New Jersey voter registration info can be collected through the drivers license process, signature matching can be a problem because one is asked to sign the drivers application electronically with a finger (it is a rare person who can match their normal signature done in pen). The point is, boards of election don’t robotically and automatically accept and count ballots.
The results of the election in November, most likely, will not be available on election night. People will stir up all kinds of reasons, theories and a lot of misinformation about what is happening during the period between the vote and the announcement of the results. I think nearly all of the noise will be made just to stir up as much chaos as possible, so people should try to not believe everything they hear.
Robert Post
Absecon
Vote by S.S. numbers
New Jersey was right to go with a mail-in ballot, especially if it can be sent out early. Mail ballots aren’t likely to be misused if the ballots are numbered, if they require a voter’s last five digits of their Social Security number, and if they’re signed.
These simple steps could create a foolproof ballot that likely couldn’t be duplicated in order to alter and cheat. President Trump seems to think that mail-in voting poses unacceptable risks of fraud. I believe it would be far more reliable than using voting machines. If the required information didn’t match the numbers the ballot would be eliminated. Once put properly in place and operating it would be foolproof.
Granted, if someone knows a voter’s Social Security number and can connect this with the ballot with their name and address on it, it could be used by someone that wishes to stack the election. However, this is extremely unlikely because the odds of getting caught are enormous. Several states already use this method and find it to be excellent and very safe. There is certainly a minority of people that don’t have a mailing address, are homeless and don’t have a Social Security number and these folks likely wouldn’t vote anyway because they’re not registered voters.
This method of voting and counting the votes accurately I believe would with certainty end any discussion of a mistaken count or concerns by a candidate that they’ve been victims of a stolen election. We should seriously consider doing this in New Jersey.
James Aumack
Cape May
