Voice of the People, Aug. 25, 2022

Make vehicles show

registration, insurance

I once read that 10 percent of the vehicles in New Jersey were unregistered and uninsured. I believe that number is much higher.

I can look at vehicles in my local supermarket parking lot and count a minimum of six that have inspection stickers that are expired, some going back five years. If the vehicle is not inspected, is it registered and insured? There is nothing on vehicles in New Jersey to indicate that they are currently registered.

Looking at vehicles from other states, I see windshield stickers or license plate stickers that indicate that the vehicle is registered. I believe that N.J. should adopt a policy that follows these other states. It would be safer for us whose cars are legally registered and insured. If we get into an accident with someone whose vehicle is not registered or insured, we are at a loss.

Vincent Lucrezio

Little Egg Harbor

Rap Fest in A.C.

too noisy for beach

I believe the mayor and City Council have no respect for the people who pay the majority of the taxes in Atlantic City, or regard for the physical well-being of citizens suffering with medical problems forced to deal with excessive noise on the beach from a Rap Fest.

The so-called Rap Fest recently should have been held near Bader Field, not in a mostly residential area. There are other ways to draw business in Atlantic City.

I think there should be a Rap Fest in Mayor Small’s back yard along with other City Council members.

David Barsky

Atlantic City