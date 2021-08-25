Voice of the People, Aug. 25, 2021

Consider nuclear plant for Bader in A.C.

I think Bader Field site would be a good place for a single unit nuclear power plant. In the 1960s and 1970s, I thought a nuclear power plant was too dangerous. The 1979 Three Mile Island event seemed to confirm my fears. But nuclear power technology and engineering have, I believe, made nuclear power generation far safer and disposal of spent fuel far safer.

A Bader Field site could suck in sea water, desalinize it and use that water to generate steam for power and cool the reactor. The removed salt would be put on barges, towed to sea and dumped to disperse back into the water. Best not to deplete the ocean of too much salt since it’s bad for the ocean’s health and all creatures and plants in it.

I think such a power plant could provide the electrical needs of the Route 9 corridor from the Mullica River to Cape May Point or at least a large portion of it. Maybe provide enough power for a Bitcoin mining operation on the same site.

Stuart Hernandez

Ocean City

