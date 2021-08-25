 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Aug. 25, 2021
0 comments

Voice of the People, Aug. 25, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Consider nuclear plant for Bader in A.C.

I think Bader Field site would be a good place for a single unit nuclear power plant. In the 1960s and 1970s, I thought a nuclear power plant was too dangerous. The 1979 Three Mile Island event seemed to confirm my fears. But nuclear power technology and engineering have, I believe, made nuclear power generation far safer and disposal of spent fuel far safer.

A Bader Field site could suck in sea water, desalinize it and use that water to generate steam for power and cool the reactor. The removed salt would be put on barges, towed to sea and dumped to disperse back into the water. Best not to deplete the ocean of too much salt since it’s bad for the ocean’s health and all creatures and plants in it.

I think such a power plant could provide the electrical needs of the Route 9 corridor from the Mullica River to Cape May Point or at least a large portion of it. Maybe provide enough power for a Bitcoin mining operation on the same site.

Stuart Hernandez

Ocean City

Cities turning lawless

Many cities have turned into shooting galleries. It isn’t safe to walk the sidewalks in certain neighborhoods without fearing for your life. The confines of your home aren’t completely safe from gun violence. Innocent people have been murdered while sleeping in their beds.

People used to resolve their differences by talking to one another. Now, they use guns in the place of words to iron out their issues.

Our cities have become the Wild West revisited.

David M. Levin

Vineland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News