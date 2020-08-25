This Joyce was a man
I recently read an article regarding N.J. Hall of Fame inductees, written by an Associated Press reporter. She referred to Joyce Kilmer, author of famous poem “Trees,” as a woman throughout the article. Kilmer was a man, who also had a N.J. rest stop plaza named after him.
Leah Drobel
Egg Harbor Township
Why compare pandemics?
I understand the concept behind the recent cartoon, “Pandemics Compared.” I suppose it is helpful to some to know that this is not as bad as bubonic plague and many other pandemics. Still, in this age which I think is devoted to advancing the health of the human race, it is a big deal to have medical resources tied up caring for those who are suffering from COVID-19. It gives no comfort to those who lost loved ones to this disease who were not able to be at their bedside to comfort them at the end. How many will have deferred care for treatable illnesses because they fear contracting the virus? I am not sure what the point of making this comparison is.
Audrey Simpkins
Millville
Pro-Trump column wrong
Regarding the recent column by Marie Fischer, “Voters can’t ignore mental acuity of candidates in presidential election”:
I agree a candidate’s mental acuity cannot be ignored, as Fischer argued. I disagree that President Trump “is clear thinking, quick, sharp and does not let anything slide … his message … is always on point and not jumbled rambling,” as Fisher incredibly claims.
I suspect her op-ed was written prior to Trump mispronouncing Yosemite and before what I consider his confused interview with Jonathon Swan about COVID-19. Significantly, Fischer’s ridiculous claims about Trump’s thinking conveniently ignore a slew of gaffs over his time in office.
Fischer is the third vice president of the Maryland Federation of Republican Women and her opinions are slanted. When I first read her words about Trump’s mental acuity, I thought they were a joke or sad satire.
Gary Hawthorn
West Cape May
A.C. derelicts still stand
After years of filing complaints to the city of Atlantic City regarding properties that have been vacant for decades, what is the next step? Properties that were on the repair or demolish list years ago still stand and are in total disrepair. I don’t know who to turn to and am really tired of complaining.
Rocco Pepino
Atlantic City
