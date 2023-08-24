Somers Point to honor garden club winners

Somers Point is so lucky to have such passionate, creative and hard working gardeners. It has condo patio container gardens, stay-cation backyards, sun filled rose or hydrangea gardens, and cool and shady tree lined gardens.

The Green Thumb Garden Club has seen it all, and is delighted to honor the winners of its 2023 Garden Contest. We’re grateful to the Offshore Garden Club, which assisted by judging the contest’s category for Green Thumb members.

Although we named just eight winners, we truly enjoy and respect the beauty, time and commitment seen in each garden we visited. Each personified pride in the Point. We’ll be able to offer a great garden tour in the city in 2024!

Winners include: large flower garden, Donna Mohr; medium-sized flower garden, Deborah Havrilchak; small flower garden, Larry LeMieux; vegetable garden, Josh Stroker; container garden, Mary Kate McKenna; members-only garden; Mary Sue Lovett; pollinator garden, George Wilson; and most enthusiastic gardener, Azanda La-Boy Vogt.

City Council will recognize the winning gardeners at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Somers Point City Hall.

The Green Thumb Garden Club has been growing in Somers Point since 1952. New members are invited to its first 2023-2024 meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the SP Senior Center on Ambler Road.

Rosemary Evans

Somers Point

Trump candidacy like distant storm

The frontrunner for the GOP is like a hurricane out at sea; you don’t know when, or even if, it will make landfall. But until then, there’s plenty of wind.

Michael Maggio

Galloway Township