Voice of the People, Aug. 24, 2022

Killings justify ban of semi-automatics

With trepidation I watched the video of the Uvalde child massacre. I sent a letter to Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who has received NRA money in the past, asking him to watch the video. The terrible bursts of semi-automatic weapons should be enough for him to agree that there is absolutely no reason for private citizens to own such weapons.

I also asked Van Drew how he can rationalize private ownership of firearms. I don’t believe the Founders would have considered semi-automatic weapons suitable for a “well regulated militia.”

Paul Raetsch

Mays Landing

Citizen participation maintains republic

Regarding the recent letter, “Taking time off from hot arguments”:

This letter is sad. The writer’s given up and is willing to let others control our destiny.

Sometimes it feels as though we’ve lost control and there’s nothing that can be done about it. The first three words of the Constitution evoke its very essence. Patriotism demands participation. Citizen participation is key to retaining the freedoms of this republic. Educating oneself as to how to participate is also key and has sadly been missing from public education.

Do people feel freer than earlier in their lives, or even two years ago? The entire economy of America and the world by extension was upended. Not because of the pandemic but because of fear and an improper response by governing officials. Some people knew this by April 2020; for others it took much longer, some still don’t get it. Does anyone feel that shutting down schools for a year and a half was necessary or a good thing?

Rallies or protests may feel good but sometimes can hurt a position more than they help. Five percent of the population are the “tip of the spear” that will determine the country’s destiny, either maintaining the republic or demanding fundamental change. The John Birch Society has been dedicated to the education necessary to maintaining the republic since 1959. Backyard barbeque patriots are not on that tip.

James M. Spickard

Little Egg Harbor