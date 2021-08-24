Voice of the People, Aug. 24, 2021

Blame Trump followers for the unvaccinated

I was vaccinated for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Since then I’ve experienced no COVID symptoms whatsoever, nor any health issues resulting from side effects to the vaccine. So I can personally attest that for me the vaccine has been safe and effective.

Also, I did this of my own choosing. Like mask wearing and social distancing, I felt it was the right thing to do to protect myself and my loved ones from getting infected with the virus and spreading it. Nobody forced me.

People should and do have the right to decide whether or not to be vaccinated. But I believe that those choosing not to are making irresponsible decisions based on a daily diet of lies from right-wing fanatics on social media and major news outlets, who are politicizing the virus because their hero Donald Trump lost the election last year, instead of listening to the facts and looking out for themselves and their families and loved ones as they should.

I agree that COVID-19 is survivable. But over 400,000 Americans lost their lives to the virus. One of them was a family member of mine.