One big payment to all
Let’s give everyone $10,000. Each person could save, spend, pay bills, donate it. But no more after that. No extra in unemployment, just regular unemployment. Trickle up economy this time, not trickle down because as we all know it never gets to us!
Our congresswomen and men have not learned to compromise on anything in the past 15 years and in the end they only protect themselves and their rich friends not us.
Eventually all this spending will catch up with the working taxpayer anyway so why not try to get ahead before it happens. The working poor are the only ones paying taxes so take a big chunk now and spread the payback over time,
Phyllis Deblois
Tuckerton
Have roads charge vehicles
I read an article recently that an Israeli tech company worked with leaders in Sweden to test electric automobiles where tech specialists inserted coils in roads in Sweden, and then had individuals drive down those roads, and the coils enabled the super charging of the electric cars so there was no need for the cars to stop at charging stations.
We could do the same thing here in America and people could still drive a truck or SUV depending on how much they want to pay for these styles of vehicles.
Installing coils on roads, bridges and highways would come at a high cost. On the other hand, it would make the country even less dependent on foreign oil. Americans would have to demand from all representatives that government would include the installation of such coils as part of updating infrastructure.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Voters must request ballots
Mail-in voting is far different from absentee voting where voters request ballots because they are on vacation out of state, ill or have some other good reason for not going to the polls. The key here is that the voters must request their absentee ballots.
Democrats in some cities are automatically sending absentee ballots to senior citizens, which is effectively setting up fraudulent mail-in voting. I think some of these senior citizens will be helped to complete their ballots by their brainwashed children or grandchildren, and many who have died are likely have their ballots miraculously submitted from the grave. This is one of the lesser reasons why a nationwide mail-in election is absurd. (Others include ballot harvesting and post office screw ups.)
No matter who wins, mail-in elections are likely to be contested for legitimate reasons. On top of that, a presidential election has an especially troubling constitutional regulation. If a winner cannot be determined, the House of Representatives picks an acting president and the Senate picks an acting vice president to serve for who knows how long. Imagine the damage House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could do during the time it takes to prove that Trump won.
I believe that President Trump may be able to stop this nonsense via an executive order. There certainly is rational justification as well as political motivation to do so.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
No debate audience a plus
Nothing good has come from the coronavirus that shadows the world, but one interesting side effect will be an audience-free series of presidential debates. For the first time since the Ford-Carter, and Carter-Reagan broadcasts of 1976 and 1980, respectively, the most important discussions of the future of this embattled nation won’t sound like a Jerry Springer rerun. Let us all listen carefully. And perhaps keep it that way.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
Control ballot handling
Regarding the recent story, “Probe requested of lone Democrat counting ballots in Atlantic County”:
Anyone with an ounce of political awareness knows that a person, obviously politically active, should not be independently counting votes.
Either that person is up to no good or worse thinks the people are too stupid to know better.
Peter Lish
Ocean View
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.