Voice of the People, Aug. 23, 2022

Make abortion legal in whole country

I am writing because I am in Scouts BSA and I am working on my communication badge. I am very disappointed in the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade; I feel it has set women’s rights back 50 years.

I know that women in New Jersey currently have the right to an abortion, but it is my opinion that it needs to remain a right for women in New Jersey and the whole country. This is simply because government and religion are supposed to remain separated. By taking the right to abortion away, it is giving the ultra-conservative churches more say over women’s bodies than they themselves have. It is also giving the fetus more rights than the woman they are forcing to carry the fetus to term.

They are not actually going to be able to stop abortions; they are just making them unsafe. That’s why abortion should stay legal.

Amanda Edwards

Mays Landing

Stop and frisk saved lives in NY

Every day we read about gun violence, but the only thing being done is collectively limiting guns in the country.

I just read where five people were shot in New York City. When that city had stop and frisk, there was much less gun violence. That police practice came to an end because (regardless of terminology) it amounted to hurting someone’s feelings, so now it’s better to have someone killed rather than hurt someone’s feelings.

Sometimes we need a logical reality check rather than a sensitivity check.

Lou Tate

Linwood

Teachers should be apolitical to students

If the students know a teacher’s political affiliation, they have failed as a teacher.

Their job is to help students think for themselves, not to think like them.

James McCusker

Somers Point