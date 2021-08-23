Voice of the People, Aug. 23, 2021

Eviction ban blocks veterans’ home sale

I am a small landlord with one property. My wife and I are disabled 20-year veterans who rented our home to a family so we could move to Minnesota for a job with the Air Force, to be grandparents and to reunite with family.

When COVID hit, the tenants continued to pay rent. They receive government checks every month and they all of a sudden stop paying rent. I now find myself draining my savings to pay for other people to live in a home I own and recently put my home in forbearance.

I have tried to sell this home since February, but the tenants will not allow anyone, including the landlord, on the property. This is ludicrous. One of the major exceptions to tenant consent is that of inspections, maintenance, and repair. No permission is necessary once proper notice (24 hour notice) is provided to the tenant.

I have written to legislators and to Gov. Murphy. I was informed that a lot of homes have been held hostage by tenants and it is unfair. It was agreed that tenants have abused small landlords — my question is: What is being done about it? Everything has been about the poor tenants, but the landlords have been the ones neglected through this.