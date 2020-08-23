Own life must matter
All lives matter includes Black Lives Matter, but nobody’s life matters until your life matters. First to yourself, then hopefully your life matters to somebody else.
If my life doesn’t matter to me then it won’t matter to you, no matter what color you are. Blacks kill blacks, whites kill blacks, blacks kill whites. It will never be even until people stop killing people.
No justice, no peace is just a threat of more killing unless you do what I say. There is no barter system with God. Therefore there is no trade-off with life regarding racial harmony. What come around goes around. That’s only true when one does wrong. But when one does the next right thing, no karma ever exists.
Does my life matter to those that don’t know me? It should, but first one has to transcend how one thinks. This takes time to re-educate one’s mind. A sudden upheaval by a power greater than and outside of oneself who finds strength not ordinarily of his own. When my life matters to me, it will matter for you.
Conversely when my life doesn’t matter to me, then no lives matter. So it’s up to everyone how they wish to think. To thine one self, be true. Increase peace, share life.
Michael K. Dale
Linwood
Schools must stay closed
School administrators have the unenviable decision to certify that their district can reopen safely. Teams of education shareholders have worked tirelessly and diligently on the development of plans to ensure a safe return to school. These plans, though well-intentioned, are simply not realistic. Many lack clear guidelines and detailed protocols for monitoring, contact tracing, reporting, and notification. Waivers, contracts of responsibility, and COVID-19 disclaimers are either mentioned or noted as in development. HVAC systems and ventilation in buildings aren’t fully addressed in some plans, nor are what is considered appropriate levels of PPE and disinfectant supplies outlined. These are vague details that require a measure of specificity. These plans have been written based on ever-changing guidelines as more is learned about the science of the virus. And these plans are what superintendents and boards of education must approve and certify.
For clarification, most school reopening plans in Atlantic County have some form of in-person instruction. While the plans have addressed steps taken to eliminate risks, none guarantee the prevention of transmission of COVID-19 in public schools. This does not mean schools should be shuttered forever. It does mean that when we can guarantee safety through realistic plans, and have all the resources we need in place, then we can step back into our buildings.
The only way to prevent transmission is to have students and staff remain at home, and instruct/support and learn from home. Instruction will occur despite school buildings being closed. The virus can’t transmit if it is kept isolated.
The most valuable resource we have is children. The distance of children remaining home, in addition to wearing face coverings and frequent hand washing, is what must be done to protect them and their families and school employees.
Only when transmission has been prevented, and data supports the evidence, can a return to a safe working and learning environment be considered, and plans that re-stage opening our buildings for in-person instruction be implemented.
Barbara Rheault
Hammonton
President, Atlantic County Council of Education Associations
