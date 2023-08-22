Parental rights won

in O.C. schools vote

We are responding to recent comments concerning Moms for Liberty and its ties to Ocean City. As retired college professors, we are very pleased with the three new Ocean City school board members, Robin Shaffer, Liz Nicoletti and Catherine Panico. Moms for Liberty, who endorsed all three, advocates for parental rights and is against governmental overreach in schools, and its influence is being felt nationally.

In June, Moms for Liberty was designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The SPLC is a discredited and scandal-ridden group that tags as “hate group” anyone who doesn’t agree with its views. SPLC’s Mark Potok said, “Our aim in life is to destroy these groups, to completely destroy them.” In addition to Moms for Liberty, SPLC targets include mainstream conservative and religious organizations like Ben Carson, Franklin Graham and The Heritage Foundation.

While supposedly condemning extremism, SPLC inspires violence. In March, an SPLC attorney was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at Atlanta police. Floyd Corkins cited SPLC as motivation for his attempted mass murder at the Family Research Council in 2012. In 2017, SPLC inspired the stabbing of a female professor at Middlebury College and SPLC hate map propaganda was behind the attempted murder of Rep. Steve Scalise.

The false and defamatory accusations by Stanford concerning Mom’s for Liberty and school board members Shaffer, Nicoletti and Panico are right out of the SPLC playbook -- clearly intended to destroy their reputations and discourage parents from participating in their children’s education.

The claim that the three board members are “destructive” is laughable. As a reminder, last fall Shaffer, Nicoletti and Panico ran on a platform of parental rights and won in a landslide, replacing 2 doctors and a lawyer. Ocean City spoke loud and clear and democracy triumphed. For foes to smear and vilify the winners is election denial and totally un-American. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Dave and Marie Hayes

Ocean City