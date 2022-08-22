Voice of the People, Aug. 22, 2022

Voting by mail efficient, inexpensive

In the article, “Let’s stop wasting $175,000 on unused mail-in ballots, Atlantic County clerk says,” Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo discussed how vote by mail (VBM) was an example of wasteful spending.

We at the ATNJ Education Fund, of which I am executive director, think it’s important for voters to understand the facts before deciding which method of voting works best for them, and then make a plan to vote in the general election.

Giralo said in a typical general election 15% of the about 30,000 mail ballots sent out are returned. We reviewed the Atlantic County numbers and found that in the 2021 general election, Atlantic County sent out 26,132 VBM ballots, of which 15,597 were returned — for a rate just shy of 60% (compared to about 41% for non-VBM voters). Can VBM voters in Atlantic County do a better job of returning their mail-in ballots? Yes. During the pandemic-inspired “auto-VBM” when all active registered voters were automatically sent a mail-in ballot, the total percent of ballots cast in Atlantic County was 70%.

Can we lower the cost per voter using vote by mail? Yes. Giralo said that it cost the county $7 to print and mail each VBM ballot. When we looked at published costs in a 2018 complaint filed by the New Jersey Association of Counties (which required counties to keep sending mail-in ballots to residents who voted by mail in 2016 or later), the cost for Atlantic County in 2018 was $35,000. With a VBM voter roll of 18,197 at the time, the cost per voter was $1.92.

There’s no doubt that costs have increased since 2018, but some counties have done it for less using price-competitive vendors and employing smart design that all counties could benefit from, such as Camden County designing the ballot using a smaller “footprint,” saving over 2.5 miles of paper.

We encourage all VBM voters who have chosen to vote using this method to return their mail-in ballot. VBM voters can expect to see mail-in ballots for the 2022 general election in their mailbox starting Sept. 24, giving them 45 days to return their ballot.

Nhu-Uyen Khuong

Madison, Morris County

Hospital saved me from tick-borne illness

Recently I was hospitalized, bitten by a tick. I did not notice it and became very ill (the parasite attacked my red blood cells). By the time I got to the emergency room, I was one step away from the great beyond, according to the doctors. I survived because of the great care I received at Atlantic.

The nurses, doctors and the hospital personnel at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township have an extremely hard job and their teamwork is second to none.

Bob Fittipaldi

Oceanville