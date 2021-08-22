Voice of the People, Aug. 22, 2021

Biden should proceed without Republicans
All businesses, public entities and governments “abide” when a majority vote is established and finalized. It is an end. President Biden must go forward for the benefits of all citizens, not for any legislators, not to preset future votes.
He should stop being a nice guy, present his plans, his legislation, and the directions he has decided are best for all. Stop trying to change a brick wall, the Republican wall.
If he makes a mistake, he should say so and move on, and up. He should take credit for all benefits he has provided to all citizens. A leader leads, so others in the future can find established paths to follow and make newer paths.
Louis Green
Mays Landing
Give public workers full Social Security
With all this free money being given away by the government, perhaps it’s time to repeal the windfall act that was passed into law in 1983. This law states that anyone that receives a civil service pension such as police officers, firefighters, teachers and federal employees receive only one third of their Social Security payments that they have been paying into for many years and that will be dispersed to them.
I am 85 years old and have worked since I was 16, sometimes working two jobs. I also served four years in the U.S. Navy where I was required to repay money in 1956 to 1958 to credit some quarters. I had well over 50 quarters paid in the system.
I worked for the federal government for over 40 years and started collecting Social Security when I was 65. Much to my surprise when I retired, my Social Security was reduced by two-thirds. Is this double dipping? I think not, as I am entitled to this money. It would be nice if our representatives would look into this matter as older people like me would like extra money too.
Joseph Jones
Clermont