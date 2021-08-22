Voice of the People, Aug. 22, 2021

Biden should proceed without Republicans

All businesses, public entities and governments “abide” when a majority vote is established and finalized. It is an end. President Biden must go forward for the benefits of all citizens, not for any legislators, not to preset future votes.

He should stop being a nice guy, present his plans, his legislation, and the directions he has decided are best for all. Stop trying to change a brick wall, the Republican wall.

If he makes a mistake, he should say so and move on, and up. He should take credit for all benefits he has provided to all citizens. A leader leads, so others in the future can find established paths to follow and make newer paths.

Louis Green

Mays Landing

Give public workers full Social Security

With all this free money being given away by the government, perhaps it’s time to repeal the windfall act that was passed into law in 1983. This law states that anyone that receives a civil service pension such as police officers, firefighters, teachers and federal employees receive only one third of their Social Security payments that they have been paying into for many years and that will be dispersed to them.