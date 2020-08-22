Vote after vaccine release
The Nov. 3 election should be postponed until six months after the release of an effective vaccine for COVID. That much is clear from the chaos and lack of certainty that would result from a (mostly) mail-in election.
Recent experience with the primaries has shown this does not work. Do we really want another election that ends up in the Supreme Court?
To avoid the appearance of a power grab, President Trump would step down on Jan. 20, 2021, and Vice President Mike Pence would take his place as acting president, with full powers until the election took place. Then either Joe Biden or Trump would be inaugurated two months afterward, as is the case now.
No one wants this, and no one would like it, but it is necessary under these extraordinary circumstances to ensure a free and fair election.
John Roberts Jr.
Linwood
Drive socially distant
In today’s world, social distancing has become necessary to keep people healthy and safe. These rules need to be applied to everyday driving.
I constantly find myself being tailgated or when at a red light, the vehicle behind me is less than 6 feet away. Driver education and traffic school instructors recommend 15 feet of space for every 10 mph, 75 feet of space between two cars traveling 50 mph.
Also under normal conditions, when traveling 50 mph, it takes 175 feet to stop. Another recommendation is a safe distance from the car in front of you at a red light or stop sign is when you can view the car’s rear tires touching the pavement. This will also allow you room to drive around this vehicle if needed. I think these driving behaviors put themselves and others at risk.
John Workman
Egg Harbor Township
Also sees threat to US
Regarding the recent letter, “United States threatened”:
I agree with the writer, as I also grew up in the best of times, the 1940s and ‘50s. Bridgeton High School was the best. Many different backgrounds and we all got along. I too served in the military.
Like the writer, I doubt if I will live long enough to see this nation destroyed. We seem to be hard at it. Again, this was a great letter.
Larry Corson
Elmer
Support rule of law, GOP
Calls to disband, defund the police. Civil disturbance as not seen before, the squad in Congress that in the not-too-recent past might have been arrested and charged with sedition. All this while Democrats stand by silently and in some cases support these actions.
At this time, anyone in law enforcement active or retired, as I am, would have to have ear plugs and blinders on not to realize that voting Republican is the only viable option and law enforcement’s survival.
Gary S. Schneider
Millville
Voting at polls essential
I don’t think we should have a mail-in-only vote. We have to be able to go to the polls.
We should do what stores have done, let so many people in at a time and vote in the machines.
Dorothy Corbin
Egg Harbor City
