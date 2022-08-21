Voice of the People, Aug. 21, 2022

Big price increases no longer justified

Anyone with a backyard pool has got to be as annoyed as I am over the exorbitant price of chlorine. I recently paid $50 for a measly 5 pound bucket of jumbo tabs. By any measure, that’s insane.

The price went up dramatically last year due to an explosion at a chemical plant, which resulted in a chlorine shortage. It is also alleged that due to the pandemic, many homeowners installed pools at their homes, thereby creating an increased demand for the chemical during a time of short supply. OK, so that was last year.

But this year I notice that chlorine is readily available in most stores, as well as online. So there is no shortage as far as I can tell. But the price never came down. In fact, it went up.

Of course, the rising price of everything is most always blamed on Covid. I certainly don’t deny that Covid has had an impact, but how much longer will we continue to use the pandemic as an excuse for nearly every price increase and economic malady confronting the average American household? Price increases due to Covid-related supply chain issues are one thing, while price gouging and outright ripoffs are another.

For example, please explain why the cost of pet food is so high. It’s not like they’re eating prime rib. It’s pretty much the equivalent of table scraps. Yet the price has literally skyrocketed of late, and for no apparent reason that I’m aware of. Likewise, we recently banned the sale of plastic foam cups and plates, which resulted in a significant increase in the price of paper-based alternatives, and right in the middle of BBQ season I might add. Since when did paper become so expensive? Is there a sudden shortage of trees in the country?

Sorry, but it’s hard to believe that the out-of-control price increases are all due to Covid. A lot of it just doesn’t seem warranted. To me, blatant greed and corporate pick-pocketing are equally to blame.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

Political class weak in UK and in US

In a recent Wall Street Journal column, Joseph Sternberg crystallizes a truism which permeates the cabal of political and media elites in the United Kingdom.

Sternberg in discussing Boris Johnson’s demise, states, “The shaming truth is that the U.K. political class is … a cohort of leading politicians who obtain very expensive university degrees that never seem to teach them anything of substance, and a media class schooled in the art of the trivial ‘gotcha’ question that never seems to grasp at anything important.” So succinctly stated!

Unfortunately, this also appears relevant to the U.S., and the collapse of Johnson’s leadership may be a harbinger of things to come for President Biden.

Ron Smith

Brigantine