Voice of the People, Aug. 21, 2021

State, city support for anti-bias gratifies

I was glad to see N.J. Lt. Gov. Oliver and (now former) Attorney General Grewal attending and supporting the recent Asian Coalition Awareness event in Atlantic City. Their support of the event by this group, which I chair, helped make the public aware of the discrimination and stereotyping of Asian and Pacific Americans that occurs throughout the country. Discriminatory events against Asians in Atlantic County unfortunately continue to persist.

I also appreciated the participation and support of the Atlantic City police and city employees.

Mayor Erland Chau

Northfield

Use varied methods to disarm regimes

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first-strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons, and perhaps even poison gas.