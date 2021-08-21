Voice of the People, Aug. 21, 2021

State, city support for anti-bias gratifies
I was glad to see N.J. Lt. Gov. Oliver and (now former) Attorney General Grewal attending and supporting the recent Asian Coalition Awareness event in Atlantic City. Their support of the event by this group, which I chair, helped make the public aware of the discrimination and stereotyping of Asian and Pacific Americans that occurs throughout the country. Discriminatory events against Asians in Atlantic County unfortunately continue to persist.
I also appreciated the participation and support of the Atlantic City police and city employees.
Mayor Erland Chau
Northfield
Use varied methods to disarm regimes
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first-strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons, and perhaps even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and weapons of those sorts. There should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, we need to have them dismantle such missiles and weapons they already have; again there should be immediate inspection.)
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the inspections spread wide enough so that they won’t chance missing any of the sites.
In the case of Russia, perhaps we might also take diplomatic steps such as inviting them to join NATO. In the case of North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between making the Korean peninsula nuclear-free or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake
Atlantic City
Children blind to race
I saw three little girls holding hands in a circle. Together they danced around singing ring around a rosie.
One was brown, one was white and one was black. I was the only one who knew.
Children do not see color, they see friendship.
P.S. Teaching critical race theory to children is wrong.
Anna Giacomoni
Vineland