Left dismantles freedom
Right wing is determined by the prism it is viewed from. Viewed from a factual history of America’s founding and the founding documents, constitutional conservatives are centrists. Viewed from a socialist or progressive perspective those same conservatives appear out of touch with the modern world view and are considered extreme.
This is understandable given the left-leaning, social-justice-oriented education now being taught in government schools and most institutes of higher learning. Many colleges have branded conservatives as evil and to be rejected from having a voice on campus. This is especially true on social platforms including Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The indoctrination occurring in the schools is further reinforced by an admittedly left leaning liberal media. Left wing movements including BLM, Antifa and the expanding cancel culture are shaming people and major corporations into submission.
Indoctrination towards socialism is ironic given that the freedoms guaranteed in our founding documents are the tools being used to dismantle those same freedoms. Only a virtuous people can maintain true freedom.
This self-hating methodology plays into the hands of the Russian and Chinese communists. The strength of our republic is being tested. Freedom is never far from the thoughts of all humans. Despite overwhelming control within communist nations their ideology is dead wrong. Their fully capable citizens will never deliver the potential and innovation that only comes from a free market society.
James M Spickard
Little Egg Harbor
Good work on Dorset Ave.
I think the mayor and commissioners of Ventnor did a fine job on Dorset Avenue. My auto mechanic thinks so too.
Stuart Gotz
Ventnor
Keep following experts
Regarding a Gary Abernathy column that was published in May, “Beating pandemic undermined by attempts to force Americans to conform”:
When the coronavirus first became front page news, the public was more than willing to listen to and follow the advice of some medical experts. What could laymen know about COVID-19?
Now, as months pass and patience reaches for the flag of surrender, many pundits and pandemic-weary Americans are openly skeptical of the restrictions advised by some of the same medical authorities they presumably once trusted.
Maybe skeptics thought they could figure out the pandemic on their own with common sense, experience of life, a little logic.
Columnist Gary Abernathy reinforced this rising confidence of fed-up folks. He said people didn’t have to rely only on agenda-driven media reports about COVID-19 as an arbiter of truth. “From political disinformation on social media to debates about the severity of a virus to the existence of fire-breathing dragons, Americans are pretty good at figuring out the truth — even when they have to separate good information from bad, all by themselves,” he wrote. This is the drift of too much recent rhetoric about how to handle COVID-19.
Doctors can’t stop COVID but can only slow its spread and try to develop a vaccine. Physicians are not magicians who can make an entire plague disappear. The inability to stop the pandemic must not be framed as a failure that warrants rejection of professional medical advice.
After all, that the world has not found a cure for cancer is no reflection of the quality of the research.
A study published in early June estimated that all global health policy responses to the coronavirus had averted an estimated 500 million infections (most of which would have gone undetected).
I say keep the faith. Recent COVID surges support confidence in the wisdom of the doctors and adherence to their warnings and predictions, notwithstanding the criticisms of President Donald Trump.
Thomas D. Esrey
Atlantic City
