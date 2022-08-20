Voice of the People, Aug. 20, 2022

Increased policing welcome in A.C.

In regard to the recent article, “Crackdown to keep up after NAACP”:

Third Ward Councilman Kareem Shabazz stated, “Shoplifting may not seem like a serious crime, but when it is done in an organized way it can hamper community development,” referring to the stores at The Walk. My guess is that if he would own one of those stores, or be a self-employed business owner, he might elevate the seriousness of stealing someone else’s property, no matter what it is. I applaud the Atlantic City Police Department for increasing their presence in that area.

Douglas Kelley

Ventnor

Court ruling dooms future generations

There was a blaze near the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park, no doubt due to a prolonged drought exacerbated by the climate crisis, while the U.S. Supreme Court severely diminishes the power of the EPA.

“By a vote of 6 to 3, the court said that any time an agency does something big and new — in this case addressing climate change — the regulation is presumptively invalid, unless Congress has specifically authorized regulating in this sphere.”

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority, again out of touch, ignoring an existential threat to mankind, toppling America off her worldwide leadership platform confronting the climate crisis, a sequoia among nations, kicks the regulatory can down the road to reckless Republicans in Congress should they replace flailing Democrats, tin cans always open for substantial campaign contributions from deep pocketed smoke stack industries, in turn slashing regulatory requirements for these fossil fuel belchers.

Might the out-of-sync sextet ponder its profound blunder, yet again ignoring precedent, transferring regulatory responsibilities from government scientists to Congress, a harbinger of worse things to afflict beleaguered Mother Earth, including evermore devastating storms, coastal flooding, species’ migrations and extinctions, severe droughts, widespread famines, as future generations grimly reap our irresponsible stewardship of their one home in the cosmos.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township