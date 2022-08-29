Voice of the People, Aug. 20 2022

Community theater

reviving after Covid

Over the past few weeks, I have been ecstatic to see the coverage of a community theatrical production. Fool Moon Theatre Company's production of “Godspell” in Margate represents one of the first local community productions since Covid's long intermission.

I look forward to seeing what everyone is doing locally, including our own “Shaken Not Stirred” shows this fall at the Gateway Theater in Somers Point. Resurrecting a vibrant local theater scene benefits everyone – year-round residents and visitors, as well as restaurateurs and merchants.

Thanks to Fool Moon for kicking it off.

Deborah Jenkins

Mays Landing

Against Van Drew

in Second District

This is a warning for all women in New Jersey: If they think the overturning of Roe does not affect them because New Jersey is safely legal for abortions, they should think again. If the Republicans gain the majority in Congress this November, I think they might try to change the U.S. Constitution to outlaw abortion in all states. As a woman, here is why I must vote this November for Tim Alexander for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted against the Women's Health Protection Action that would have codified Roe. He also voted against the Democrats’ Equality Under the Constitution Act and Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act. I think Van Drew does not represent the interest of the women and children in the district. People should vote in November as if their lives and the lives of their children depend on it.

Maureen Leidy

Egg Harbor Township