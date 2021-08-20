Voice of the People, Aug. 20, 2021

Everyone can help
keep boardwalk clean
I appreciate the work of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Division to keep the beautiful boardwalk clean and the boards repaired. I am up on the boardwalk most mornings and see the mess people leave behind. The boardwalk crew is up there first thing, emptying and vacuuming trash and making the boardwalk presentable again. It's hard work but they are always out there. After big events, it's amazing to see the job they do. They work diligently to keep the boardwalk safe for walking, running and bike riding.
People can help them by using the trash cans and picking up trash whenever we can. Let's all work to keep our boardwalk clean.
Maureen Neuner
Atlantic City
Pike is a speedway
I think they’ve moved the Indy 500 to the Route 30/White Horse Pike stretch through Atlantic City and Absecon.
Time to put up the yellow flag and slow things down.
Kevin Doran
Galloway Township
Casino smoking sections
aren’t effective enough
I worked in casinos for 26 years. In the beginning, there weren’t smoking sections, you could smoke anywhere. Later on, people could only smoke in smoking sections.
Just like the smoke from wild fires from California coming to the East Coast, smoke travels.
When people ride in cars and smoke, they always have the windows cracked so they can breathe. I think smokers can’t stand their own smoke.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City
Harris out of touch
with rural America
Some vice presidents have been strong and have left a sound legacy. Some have gone on to become effective presidents. Lyndon Johnson, while at times an unsavory character, was one of the most effective presidents in domestic affairs -- approaching his mentor FDR. Richard Nixon had a stormy history, yet even his detractors including George McGovern, whom he soundly defeated, stated that Nixon was one of the greatest presidents in the area of foreign affairs.
Consider Vice President Kamala Harris. Most politicians do exaggerate a bit to enhance their position or that of their political party, but at least they attempt to provide a somewhat honest and plausible response. When Harris is presented with an honest and serious question, she circumvents the issue with body motion and/or a phony laugh. Even members of her own party have commented on her behavior.
When she was asked about why she opposed legislation that would increase hours and days for voting, along with restrictions to prevent fraud by requiring a legal identity, she responded with a foolish and simplistic answer. She said it wouldn’t be fair because people in rural areas don’t have access to such things as copying machines, legal identification and Kinko’s stores.
I think she is ignorant, self-righteous and pompous. Maybe she should be invited to the rural community of Elmer, where she would see shocking things -- a reputable hospital and a medical row, copying machines and even the internet.
I usually try for a balanced view on an issue. I don’t see any redeeming value of this response by Kamala Harris. She’s a poor excuse for a vice president and only a heartbeat away from the presidency.
By the way, Kinko’s stores have been gone for about 12 years.
Sabino Thomas Iovino
Pittsgrove