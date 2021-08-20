Voice of the People, Aug. 20, 2021

Just like the smoke from wild fires from California coming to the East Coast, smoke travels.

When people ride in cars and smoke, they always have the windows cracked so they can breathe. I think smokers can’t stand their own smoke.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City

Harris out of touch

with rural America

Some vice presidents have been strong and have left a sound legacy. Some have gone on to become effective presidents. Lyndon Johnson, while at times an unsavory character, was one of the most effective presidents in domestic affairs -- approaching his mentor FDR. Richard Nixon had a stormy history, yet even his detractors including George McGovern, whom he soundly defeated, stated that Nixon was one of the greatest presidents in the area of foreign affairs.

Consider Vice President Kamala Harris. Most politicians do exaggerate a bit to enhance their position or that of their political party, but at least they attempt to provide a somewhat honest and plausible response. When Harris is presented with an honest and serious question, she circumvents the issue with body motion and/or a phony laugh. Even members of her own party have commented on her behavior.